February 24, 2017

Trump Bars Whole Spate of Outlets from White House Briefing in Act of Pure Authoritarianism
Posted on Feb 24, 2017
By Jacob Sugarman / Alternet
The Trump administration continued its rapid slide into authoritarianism Friday as several news outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Politico and Buzzfeed were barred from attending a meeting with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Outlets that were invited included NBC, ABC and Fox News along with the Washington Times and Breitbart, where Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon was previously editor-in-chief. Both Time and the Associated Press refused to attend in protest.
The news was met with horror and disgust by journalists across the political spectrum:
Watch CNN respond to its barring in real time below:
