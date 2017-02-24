Top Leaderboard, Site wide
February 24, 2017
Trump Bars Whole Spate of Outlets from White House Briefing in Act of Pure Authoritarianism

Posted on Feb 24, 2017

By Jacob Sugarman / Alternet

  Reporters from several prominent news outlets were barred entry from an informal press briefing hosted by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Screen shot via The Boston Globe)

The Trump administration continued its rapid slide into authoritarianism Friday as several news outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Politico and Buzzfeed were barred from attending a meeting with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Outlets that were invited included NBC, ABC and Fox News along with the Washington Times and Breitbart, where Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon was previously editor-in-chief. Both Time and the Associated Press refused to attend in protest.

The news was met with horror and disgust by journalists across the political spectrum:

 

Watch CNN respond to its barring in real time below:

 

