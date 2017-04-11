|
April 11, 2017

Trump Administration May Be Considering Cutting Funding Source for Social Security
Posted on Apr 11, 2017
By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise not to cut Social Security, is reportedly considering a plan to eliminate much of the payroll tax that funds the critical safety net program.
According to the Associated Press on Monday, the proposal is being floated as the Trump administration goes “back to the drawing board in a search for Republican consensus behind legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax system.”
The AP reported that one option “circulating this past week would change the House Republican plan to eliminate much of the payroll tax and cut corporate tax rates. This would require a new dedicated funding source for Social Security.”
The AP continued:
“Furthermore,” Jilani noted, “the rumored mechanism for making up the lost funding…would hit workers the hardest.”
A value-added tax “would increase the cost of goods and services,” Jilani explained, citing Paul N. Van de Water, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, “arguably canceling out the value of the reduced payroll tax for most lower- and middle-class workers.”
In a column on Monday, Michael Hiltzik of the Los Angeles Times described the plan as “an absolutely terrible idea, partially because it smells like a back-door way of cutting Social Security benefits. It needs to be nipped in the bud.”
Indeed, Nancy Altman, president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, called the scheme “a Trojan horse: It appears to be a gift, in the form of middle class tax relief, but would, if enacted, lead to the destruction of working Americans’ fundamental economic security.”
She wrote on Tuesday:
Of course, it’s probably not Trump himself that’s behind the proposal, but members of his cabinet who have been targeting safety net programs for years.
“Does Trump understand that Social Security is funded through payroll taxes?” wondered Daily Kos senior political writer Joan McCarter. “Does he even care? Nah. That’s the detail stuff that he has people to understand. Those people, however, are undermining his promises. And if they actually try to go through with this? He might become the first president in history to have single-digit approval ratings.”
Meanwhile, a proposal to expand and fortify Social Security was re-introduced in the U.S. House last week—with more co-sponsors than any such legislation has had before.
