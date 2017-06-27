Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 27, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump Accuses Syria of Planning Gas Attack as Nikki Haley Attacks Russia and Iran
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
How Two Common Medications Became One $455 Million Specialty Pill
 By Marshall Allen / ProPublica
Seymour Hersh Casts Doubt on Reported Syrian Gas Attack
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet

Ear to the Ground
Truthdig Wins Three Los Angeles Press Club Awards for Commentary, Reporting and an Editorial Cartoon
One Thing That Trump and Obama Agree On
New Jersey Assembly Passes Bill Requiring K-12 Students to Learn to Interact With Police
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Worked With Israeli Spyware Firm

A/V Booth
John Oliver Has a Message for Vaccine Skeptics, Including President Trump (Video)
Mr. Fish’s TED Talk: On Scratching Itches, Ditching Decorum and Reimagining the Role of the Artist

Animation
Friend Or Foe (Video)

Arts & Culture
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe
Syria’s ‘Hell on Earth,’ Up Close and Personal
 By Jordan Riefe
What’s Next for the Bill Cosby Sex-Assault Case?
 By Manuel Roig-Franzia / The Washington Post
‘The Putin Interviews’: An Excerpt
 By Oliver Stone

Truthdig Bazaar
The Village Against the World

The Village Against the World

$26.95

The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America

By George Packer
$14.99

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Trump Accuses Syria of Planning Gas Attack as Nikki Haley Attacks Russia and Iran

Posted on Jun 27, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

The Trump administration is making noise about striking Syria, on the grounds that Damascus is planning to use poison gas again.

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
Trump’s Neoconservative ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, tweeted:

The statement is said to be from “the White House” but is otherwise not characterized.  Why does the White House think this?  Why did Trump himself not tweet about it if it is coming from him?

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
The last time Syria stood accused of using poison gas on a rebel population, killing some 70 civilians, Trump fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the air base from which the poison-bearing aircraft took off, on April 6.  It was a largely symbolic action, having no real impact on the regime or even the operation of the Shu`ayrat air base.

The odd thing about the breathless announcement late Monday was that earlier that day Secretary of State Rex Tillerson phoned his Russian opposite number, Sergei Lavrov to discuss tamping down the violence in Syria.  They want to extend the current ceasefire in some areas, which did in fact lead to less violence in the “deconfliction zones.

As for the substance, it is true that the Syrian Arab Army sometimes uses chemical weapons on the battlefield.  As I understand it, many units of the army have chem auxiliaries for those instances where they might be overrun by the enemy.  The army at one point was down to 35,000 troops, from a peak of 300,000 before the civil war.  It is evil and against international law, but some of their officers think the only way to level the playing field is to release some gas. The Syrian Conquest Front, formerly the Nusra Front, which held the territory where the early April incident took place, is not known (unlike ISIL) have a chem capacity.  The Syrian government is.

But so far the chem use by the Syrian Army appears to be occasional and ad hoc and it isn’t the sort of thing the White House could have gained intelligence about beforehand. 

It is almost as if there were a faction of hawks around Trump who wanted to derail any Tillerson-Lavrov cooperation and maintain a condition of undeclared war with Russia and Iran.  We haven’t heard a lot from CIA director Mike Pompeo, unlike most others in the Trump cabinet.  But if I had to guess who is behind Monday’s “statement” . . .

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 