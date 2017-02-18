Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Truthdiggers of the Week: Sanctuary Churches, Havens for Undocumented Immigrants
 By Emma Niles
Lawmakers Feel the Heat as Resistance Ignites in Town Hall Meetings
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Eight Signs That Someone Is a White Terrorist
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Santa Monica, Calif., Dumps Wells Fargo Over DAPL Funding
Small Survey Finds Negative Feelings Among Police Toward Black Lives Matter
Chelsea Manning Pens Thank-You to Fellow Inmates
Los Angeles City Council Prepares Defenses Against Trump’s Policies

A/V Booth
Acclaimed Reporter Judy Woodruff Hopeful for the Next Generation of Journalists
Cenk Uygur and the Truthdig Team Question the Future of Progressive Politics

Animation
QVC-ocracy (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
The Allegory of Adventure: Reading Chretien’s “Erec and Yvain”

The Allegory of Adventure: Reading Chretien’s “Erec and Yvain”

Tom Artin
$2.04

Button

$3.49

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Eight Signs That Someone Is a White Terrorist

Posted on Feb 18, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

1. If you appoint yourself to carry out surveillance of a mosque congregation who have never given any evidence of being violent, you might be a white terrorist.

2. If you don’t know the difference between gentle Sufi mysticism and violent extremism, you might be a white terrorist.

3. If you plot to burn down a mosque, you might be a white terrorist.

4. If you also plot to burn a school and a cafeteria, you might be a white terrorist.

5. If you plot to put together a militia to attack the mosque, you might be a white terrorist.

6. If you make phone calls to potential militia members discussing using assault rifles on Muslims at the mosque who put up resistance, you might be a white terrorist.

7. If the County Commissioner of your county posted an image on Facebook showing a cowboy pointing his rifle at the viewer with a caption, “How to wink at a Muslim,” you might be a white terrorist.

 

8. If, despite organizing a terrorist attack and recruiting accomplices from other states, you still aren’t charged with terrorism– you might be a white terrorist.

Robert Doggart has been found guilty on four counts of plotting to commit arson and violate civil rights. But he was not charged with terrorism.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 