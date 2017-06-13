Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Now Five Men Own Almost as Much Wealth as Half the World’s Population
 By Paul Buchheit / AlterNet
What’s Changed in the 50 Years Since the Supreme Court Ended Interracial Marriage Bans
 By Peter Dreier / Moyers and Company
Top 6 Signs Trump Really Doesn’t Like Being Investigated
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Jeremy Corbyn Changes the Face of British Politics, Shows Socialism Is Appealing to Voters
Reporter Arrested During Trump Inauguration Protests May Face 75 Years in Prison
Latino Students in Philadelphia Draw Comics to Reveal Their Fears About Immigration
Drug Overdose Deaths Surged in 2016, Preliminary Report Shows

A/V Booth
John Oliver: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Is ‘Maddeningly Evasive’ on Brexit Negotiations (Video)
Pride and Defiance: LGBTQ Marchers Make a Showing at the White House

Animation
Presidential Pens (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lear,’ Not ‘1984,’ Defines the Trump Era
 By Ron Charles
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra

Truthdig Bazaar
The Guest Room

The Guest Room

$17.50
What I Believe

What I Believe

Anthony Kenny
5.05

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Top 6 Signs Trump Really Doesn’t Like Being Investigated

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

1.  Preet Bharara, former US attorney for Manhattan, says that after the election Trump called him several times and seemed to be attempting to cultivate him in an unorthodox way.  Bharara had jurisdiction over Trump Tower and business deals in Manhattan.  Although he was told by Trump he could keep his job, his resignation was demanded along with that of all the US district attorneys appointed in the Obama era.  When Bharara declined, he was fired.

2. Sally Yates, acting Attorney General, flagged to White House counsel that then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had in fact interacted with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in ways that he denied, and that his public dishonesty on this issue opened him to being blackmailed by the Russians.  She was fired after she declined to implement Trump’s Muslim ban, on the grounds that it was unconstitutional, but many observers think that her focus on Flynn was part of the reason for her dismissal.

3.  Trump asked James Comey, then the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to drop the investigation of Mike Flynn, his first National Security Adviser, who stands accused of not reporting money he took from Russia and Turkey.

4.  When Comey did not drop the Flynn investigation, Trump fired Comey.

5.  Trump is angry at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation of Russian interference in the US Election.  Because Sessions recused himself, the decision of whether to appoint a special prosecutor fell to deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, a career civil servant rather than a Trump insider.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
6.  Now there is buzz that Trump wants to fire the special prosecutor appointed by Rosenstein, former FBI director Robert Mueller. Mueller’s charge is to investigate Russian tampering with the 2016 election.  The wording of the congressional law on special prosecutors requires that Trump ask Rosenstein to do the firing.

Somehow these high-powered investigators who have looking into Trump as part of their remit all seem to end up in the unemployment line…



Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 