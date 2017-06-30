|
June 30, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Five Things Trump Is Doing That Are Worse Than Insulting Mika Brzezinski
Posted on Jun 30, 2017
By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Yes, Trump’s gratuitous Twitter insult to newswoman Mika Brzezinski was horrible. But U.S. cable news and even a lot of print news are falling down on the job by focusing on these clashes of personality that Trump provokes.
So here’s what we ought to be talking about.
1. Trump and the GOP Congress are coming for Medicaid.
Medicaid is for low-income and disabled patients. Trump and the GOP are going to kick 15 million people off it and cut $772 billion out of it over 10 years. That is, he is going to leave 15 million people without the care they need to give a tax break to the super-rich. Some of them will suffer. Some of them will die.
Trumpcare will kill 20,000 people a year by 2025.
Through summer of 2016, ISIL killed 1,200 people outside Syria and Iraq, i.e. in Europe and elsewhere in South Asia and the Middle East.
That is, Trumpcare is 20 times more dangerous in the West than the terror threat of ISIL.
2. Trump has literally taken away the right to clean water. He is fine if it is full of mercury (a nerve poison released by burning coal) and lead (which causes permanent damage to IQ and attention span in children).
3. Not to mention that he is trying to roll back limitations on toxic carbon dioxide emissions, which because it is a greenhouse gas, are poisoning our planet. Climate change could reduce GDP by three percent a year and plunge the U.S. into a permanent Great Recession. It will hit Texas and the southeast especially hard.
4. Trump would like to kill America’s scientific and technological advantages in the world by slashing funding for science and science research, reducing us to a fourth-world country.
5. Trump has deeply endangered U.S. national security by making us a laughingstock and reducing by orders of magnitude the likelihood that any other powers will partner with us in world affairs. The U.S. needs allies and partners, but Trump has told them to jump in a lake, and anyway they can see how flaky he is. Imagine him calling up Emmanuel Macron in France and asking him to join in a military operation! Yet George H. W. Bush was able to call up the Socialist president of France, Francois Mitterrand, and convince him to join in the Gulf War to rescue little Kuwait from the clutches of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. When a president now cannot do things on the world stage a president could do only 27 years ago, that is a sign of deep and worrisome decline.
