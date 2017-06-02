|
|
June 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Five Climate Catastrophes to Which Trump Just Doomed His Own Supporters
Posted on Jun 2, 2017
By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
On Thursday, Trump delivered one of the most brain-dead speeches ever given by an American president, more so than Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” or Nixon’s “I am not a crook.” He withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, saying that he was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris. Trump alleged that he was somehow protecting the United States from dastardly foreigners in canceling the Paris commitment.
Climate change is on a spectrum. We can put up the temperature 3.6 degree Fahrenheit or we can put up the temperature 12 degrees Fahrenheit.
In fact, the U.S. is particularly liable to damage from climate change. Here are the parts of the country he just deeply damaged.
1. Since Trump made that crack about Pittsburgh, let us begin by considering what climate change will do to Pennsylvania:
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
(The web site cited above is from the old EPA before Big Brother changed history and erased it; it is now hosted at a different server, as though we were a Middle Eastern dictatorship.)
2. The Deep South and the Gulf coast:
The National Institutes of Health
In one of those scientific documents that Trump hasn’t managed to erase from the internet yet, the National Institutes of Health says:
The Gulf Coast, then, has been sunk by Trump.
3. The Carolina coasts:
4. Or consider the impact on Tennessee:
Tennessee, in other words, is going to be very hot and produce much less food. So, hot and hungry.
5. And then there is Florida, where rising sea levels will devastate cities and submerge the state over time.
So maybe that should be “and then there used to be Florida.”
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation