|
|
July 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Tillerson Gets Oil Industry Award, Says He Misses Colleagues
Posted on Jul 9, 2017
By The Associated Press
Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
Council President Jozsef Toth described Tillerson, who is from Texas, as “a man born with oil in his veins” before presenting him with the Dewhurst Award, named after the founder of the congress.
The former ExxonMobil chief expressed his gratitude and said he shared the award with the company’s employees.
Tillerson arrived in Istanbul on Sunday after a visit to Ukraine, where he reaffirmed U.S. support for the country as it struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Desktop
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Mobile
Tillerson said the U.S. and strategically located Turkey would collaborate for “greater energy security.” The next World Petroleum Congress is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas in three years.
“On behalf of the United States, let me just say, I hope I am there in 2020,” he said. “I’ll be there, in some capacity, one way or another, because I’m never going to forget my friends and my colleagues and my partners in this extraordinary industry delivering energy to the world.
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation