Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Tillerson Gets Oil Industry Award, Says He Misses Colleagues
 By The Associated Press
Report: Trump Continues to Personally Profit From Golf Club Membership Fees
 By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams
Immigration Court Spotlights the ‘Legal Hell’ of the U.S. Deportation System
 By Bill Boyarsky

Ear to the Ground
Could Chimps’ Food Help Us Cure Human Diseases?
Leading Internet Companies Plan Day of Action to Defend Net Neutrality
GOP Lawmakers Aim to Continue NSA Foreign Surveillance Through New Bill
France Will Ban the Sale of Cars That Use Gasoline or Diesel by 2040

A/V Booth
A Former CIA Analyst Explains Why Denuclearization Is Crucial to Stabilizing U.S.-Russia Relations
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Takes an Irreverent Look at the Doping and Corruption in Pro Cycling
 By Margaret Barra
Building a Bridge
 By Sally Kohn
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
An Unexpected Twist

An Unexpected Twist

Andy Borowitz
$0.99
Lady Lazarus

Lady Lazarus

Andrew Foster Altschul
8.80

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Tillerson Gets Oil Industry Award, Says He Misses Colleagues

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

By The Associated Press

    Rex Tillerson remains loyal to the oil industry from his current post as secretary of state. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
ISTANBUL — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that he misses his oil industry “colleagues, partners and competitors” as he accepted an award at the World Petroleum Congress, hosted by Turkey this year.

Council President Jozsef Toth described Tillerson, who is from Texas, as “a man born with oil in his veins” before presenting him with the Dewhurst Award, named after the founder of the congress.

The former ExxonMobil chief expressed his gratitude and said he shared the award with the company’s employees.

Tillerson arrived in Istanbul on Sunday after a visit to Ukraine, where he reaffirmed U.S. support for the country as it struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
He met with Turkey’s foreign minister and was scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later Sunday.

Tillerson said the U.S. and strategically located Turkey would collaborate for “greater energy security.” The next World Petroleum Congress is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas in three years.

“On behalf of the United States, let me just say, I hope I am there in 2020,” he said. “I’ll be there, in some capacity, one way or another, because I’m never going to forget my friends and my colleagues and my partners in this extraordinary industry delivering energy to the world.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 