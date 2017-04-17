Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Turkey’s Democracy Is in Trouble, but It’s Not Because of the Presidential System
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump Is Hiring Lobbyists and a Top Ethics Official Says ‘There’s No Transparency’
 By Justin Elliott / ProPublica
The World According to Trump Is Becoming Increasingly Dangerous
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
When It Comes to Climate Change, Is Justin Trudeau a ‘Stunning Hypocrite’ Who’s Nice to Look At?
Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton?
U.S. Drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It

A/V Booth
‘On Contact With Chris Hedges’: Putting the War in Syria in Full Context
Dennis Kucinich Questions White House’s Gas-Attack Narrative (Audio and Video)

Animation
Tomahawks Away (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Search for Justice in ‘Finding Oscar’
 By Jordan Riefe
Two Accomplished Actors—and a Cute Dog—Elevate ‘Truman’
 By Jordan Riefe
The Financial Diaries
 By Alexis Camins
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet

Truthdig Bazaar
For Mortal Stakes: Solutions for Schools and Society

For Mortal Stakes: Solutions for Schools and Society

Paul F. Cummins, Anna K. Cummins
6.99
The Destruction of the European Jews

The Destruction of the European Jews

By Raul Hilberg


Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

The World According to Trump Is Becoming Increasingly Dangerous

Posted on Apr 17, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

  Donald Trump.(Wikipedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)

The starkest difference between dictatorships and democracies is that democracies are ruled by laws, and dictatorships are ruled by dictators.

The “rule of law,” as it’s often referred to, stands for laws that emerge from a process responsive to the majority, that are consistently applied, and are applicable to everyone regardless of their position or power.

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand this. Within a matter of days, Trump has bombed Syria and a group of fighters in eastern Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
On April 12, Trump authorized the Pentagon to drop a 22,000-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) on people described as “Islamic State forces” in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border.

It’s the first time this bomb – nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” and the largest air-dropped munition in the U.S. military’s inventory – has ever been used in a combat.

It’s the largest explosive device America has utilized since dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II. (By comparison, U.S. aircraft commonly drop bombs that weigh between 250 to 2,000 pounds.)

Why, exactly? It’s not clear. And what was Trump’s authority to do this? Even less clear.

We still don’t know exactly why Trump bombed Syria. He said it was because Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, used chemical weapons on innocent civilians, including children.

But it wasn’t the first time Assad had used chemical weapons. When he did in 2013, Trump counseled against bombing Syria in response.

And where did Trump get the authority to bomb Syria? Assad is a vicious dictator who does terrible things to his people. But U.S. law doesn’t authorize presidents to go to war against vicious dictators who do terrible things to their people.

The Constitution leaves it up to Congress, not the president, to declare war.

In 2014, President Barack Obama began hostilities against the Islamic State, arguing that Congress’s approval of George W. Bush’s wars against Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2002 provided him sufficient to authority.

Well, maybe. But there’s no way Trump can rely on Congress’s approval of these wars to bomb Syria.

And it’s a stretch to argue that a group claiming or alleged to be connected to ISIS, but located in eastern Afghanistan far away from where ISIS is attempting to establish an Islamic State, is the same as the Islamic State.

In a democracy, the rule of law means that we the people are supposed to be in charge, through our elected representatives in Congress.

It can be a heavy responsibility. It is especially weighty when it comes to warfare, to the destruction and annihilation of human beings.

As Commander-in-Chief, a president is empowered to manage the military might of the nation. But he is not empowered to initiate warfare on his own. That’s our job. 

The world according to Trump is becoming increasingly dangerous, in part because we are not doing our job.




Taboola Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 