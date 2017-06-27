|
The TSA Is Requiring You to Pull Out Every Piece of Paper in Your Bags
Posted on Jun 27, 2017
By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet
The Transportation Safety Administration is considering implementing a new national policy that would require passengers to remove books from their bags at airport checkpoints, like they do laptops. And given the administration’s reputation for religious profiling, the procedure could be used to violate passengers’ First Amendment rights.
One week after implementing a restriction on large electronic devices, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly previewed changes travelers may experience going into the summer.
“We’re going to raise the bar for, generally speaking, aviation security, much higher than it is now,” Kelly told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace on May 28, a clip of which you can watch above.
Books aren’t the only items being targeted. The new policy applies to all paper products, and has been introduced in two states—Missouri and California—since May.
