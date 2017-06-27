Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 27, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

Truthdig Bazaar
Lives on the Boundary: A Moving Account of the Struggles and Achievements of America’s Educationally

Lives on the Boundary: A Moving Account of the Struggles and Achievements of America’s Educationally

Mike Rose
$13.37
The Making of the Atomic Bomb

The Making of the Atomic Bomb

By Richard Rhodes
$20.00

Women’s Tank Top

$18
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

The TSA Is Requiring You to Pull Out Every Piece of Paper in Your Bags

Posted on Jun 27, 2017

By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet

The Transportation Safety Administration is considering implementing a new national policy that would require passengers to remove books from their bags at airport checkpoints, like they do laptops. And given the administration’s reputation for religious profiling, the procedure could be used to violate passengers’ First Amendment rights.

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
“[B]ooks raise very special privacy issues,” Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst at the American Civil Liberties Union, wrote in response. “There is a long history of special legal protection for the privacy of one’s reading habits in the United States, not only through numerous Supreme Court and other court decisions, but also through state laws that criminalize the violation of public library reading privacy or require a warrant to obtain book sales, rental, or lending records.”

One week after implementing a restriction on large electronic devices, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly previewed changes travelers may experience going into the summer.

“We’re going to raise the bar for, generally speaking, aviation security, much higher than it is now,” Kelly told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace on May 28, a clip of which you can watch above.

Books aren’t the only items being targeted. The new policy applies to all paper products, and has been introduced in two states—Missouri and California—since May.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
So far, it’s proven disastrous for an industry already under heavy scrutiny.

 

 

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 