NYT Chides Obama Ever So Gently for Betraying His Own Words
Posted on May 1, 2017
The editorial board of The New York Times published a piece Monday under the headline, “The Cost of Barack Obama’s Speech.” The piece discusses the $400,000 price tag on the former president’s scheduled speaking engagement on Wall Street. Beginning with a quote by Obama himself on how fundraising disconnected him from the people he began his political career to protect, the piece timidly suggests that Obama could have broken the recently established post-presidential mold and chosen not to profit from his position by raking in ludicrous speaking fees.
In an email to staff members, Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer remarked on what the newspaper conspicuously left out of its commentary.
“The Times avoids the Obama payoff to Wall Street’s lavish financing of both of his presidential bids: a continuation of the massive Bush bailout of the very banks that created the Great Recession while doing next to nothing to aid the tens of millions of beleaguered homeowners swindled by his Wall Street underwriters,” writes Scheer.
Read an excerpt of the Times piece below and the rest here.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
