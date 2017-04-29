By Paul Street

A 2012 May Day poster in New York City. (Poster Boy / CC BY-SA 2.0)

May Day, or May 1, has many meanings, in my experience. When I was a grade-schooler in Chicago, it was the day on which the officially Marxist-Leninist Soviet Union paraded its military might in Moscow’s Red Square. It was a reminder that there was another military superpower on the planet besides the United States.

The Workers Day: Red and Black

Only later did I learn that May Day’s real left origins were in the older revolutionary socialist- and anarchist-led struggle of the U.S. working class for an eight-hour day. Targeting May 1 as the day for the introduction of shorter hours, activists brought the issue to a boiling point in Chicago in the spring of 1886. The fight culminated in the fateful tossing of the Haymarket bomb, the savage execution of four of the city’s great radical leaders—“the Haymarket Martyrs”—and a great wave of anti-union and anti-left repression across the nation.

May 1 became an international day of working-class and left protest in subsequent years. Well into the 20th century, leftist May Day speakers and banners would repeat Karl Marx and Frederick Engels’ maxims : “The working men have no country. … Workers of the world unite.”

The Soviets and other communist nations in the post-World War II era appropriated the international proletarian tradition, marking May 1 an official holiday to demonstrate the power of their nationally specific arsenals and troops—marshaled to keep U.S.-led capitalist imperialism at bay.

It might at first seem odd that radical anarchists and Marxists placed such strong emphasis on a day formed largely around a struggle for reform under capitalism—a shorter workday with no reduction in income. But left working-class militants in the late 19th century knew that overwork robbed workers of the time and energy to engage in critical reflection and join movements for resistance to what was then commonly understood to be “wage slavery.” They reasonably saw a reduction of workers’ time spent under the bosses’ lash as an essential step toward the building of anti-capitalist consciousness and struggle. Shorter hours also were meant to force employers to hire more workers and thereby to raise workers’ bargaining power and reduce profits.

The high level of collaboration and ideological cross-fertilization evident between Marxists, left anarchists and trade unionists (what the left historian and lawyer Staughton Lynd has called “the Haymarket Synthesis”) in Chicago’s eight-hour-day movement would not often be replicated in the 20th century. As the radical historian Bruce C. Nelson showed in his masterful 1986 volume “Beyond the Martyrs: A Social History of Chicago’s Anarchists, 1870-1900”, the multiethnic (if largely German-American-led) Chicago left of that time was remarkably eclectic, intellectually fluid and nonsectarian.

Such are the red (Marxist) and black (anarchist) industrial-era roots of May Day, the working-class holiday.

Pre-Modern Roots: Green

May Day has different and older green roots in a time-honored pagan celebration of nature’s beauty and fertility amid spring’s full flowering and the onset of summer in northern temperate zones. Dating to ancient Rome, this May Day is rooted in the seasonal rhythms of Mother Earth and agriculture. It reached across the Atlantic with the European conquest of what became known as the Americas. It is a day of leisure, to be spent outdoors, dancing and wearing flowers. While rooted in custom, it was an official holiday in the British Tudor monarchy by at least the early 16th century. (The bourgeois-revolutionary Puritan Parliaments of 1649-1660 suspended the holiday, which was reinstated with the restoration of Charles II.)

Red and Green Common Ground

It is not hard to imagine the ancient green May Day merging with the modern red and black proletarian May Day. “Eight Hours for What We Will,” union banners proclaimed in 1886. “For what we will” included time out of doors, in the free-flowing presence of nature, beyond the dirty, dangerous and depressing mills, mines and factories of Dickensian and Gilded Age capitalism—and away from the rigid “time-work discipline” (a term coined by British historian E.P. Thompson) imposed by despotic employers in what Marx called “the hidden abode of production.” It was an era when many, perhaps most, wage-earners retained connections to pre-industrial and more communalist and rural ways of life.

The workers movements of 19th century North America drew on the rolling, recurrently immigration-fed tension between pre-industrial agricultural and artisanal ways of life on one hand and the authoritarian, speeded-up and nonstop “jungle” (detailed by American author Upton Sinclair) of industrial capitalist “modernity” on the other.

One delicious connection is that the eight-hour-day struggle in Chicago was particularly focused on the city’s McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. plant, manufacturer of a farm technology that famously displaced millions of laborers from agricultural work while helping industrialize the North American and global countryside.

Consistent with this melding of the red and green May Days, “modern” capitalism assaulted nature and created the wage-dependent proletariat at one and the same time through the long enclosure of “the commons.” The commons are the vast swaths of land, stream and forest in which pre-capitalist people found sustenance, insulating them from having to rent out their labor power to capitalists to garner the money required to purchase life’s necessities as commodities. As the brilliant left historian Peter Linebaugh notes in his book “Stop Thief!” “A single term, ‘the commons,’ expresses, first, that which the working class lost when subsistence resources were taken away, and, second, the idealized visions of liberté, egalité, fraternité,”

Rooted in a vast human history that long predated the ascendancy of “the commodity with its individualism and privatization,” the commons, Linebaugh writes, “is antithetical to capital.” The Protestant radical group known as Diggers and others with roots in the village commons who opposed capital’s rise to supremacy understood that “expropriation leads to exploitation, the Haves and the Have Nots.”

The Diggers, the first modern communists, were led by Gerrard Winstanley. They sought to pre-empt the coming new soulless wage, money and commodity slavery of the capitalist order (the bourgeois regime that Marx and Engels would justly accuse of “resolv[ing] personal worth into exchange value”) by claiming earth as “a common treasury for all.” Writing as England was becoming the first fully capitalist nation where most of the adult working-age population toiled for wages, Winstanley and his followers practiced what Linebaugh calls “commoning,” the merging of “labor” and “natural resources” in the spirit of “all for one and one for all.”