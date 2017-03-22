By Julie Bindel

Hair Inc.: Human hair brokers draw their supplies from economically disadvantaged women around the world. (Julie Bindel)

Ukraine is known for being the largest country in Europe, having the deepest underground metro station and being host to the very first university in Eastern Europe. It is also becoming increasingly popular with hair traders—the men (usually) who scour villages and impoverished urban areas seeking girls and women who need fast cash.

I am in Ukraine, which is classed as a developing country by the World Trade Organization, to investigate the lucrative trade in human hair. I’m intrigued with why this part of the world has become so notorious for it.

“Rich white women such as Victoria Beckham and Britney Spears wear [hair extensions],” says Artmen, my driver, who grew up in Kiev and witnessed girls in his neighborhood with long hair one day and shorn hair the next. “You see the advertisements everywhere you go. I suppose it is a good idea when there is nothing left to sell.”

On average, Ukrainian women earn less than $150 a month, and they are vulnerable to exploitation by capitalists who cash in on desperation. (It is no surprise that another booming industry in Ukraine is “mail order brides.”) “We buy hair for the highest price,” reads an advertisement on a lamppost on a street of run-down apartment buildings on the outskirts of Kiev. “The haircut is for free.”

Hair brokers scour villages, towns and cities, searching for long-haired women and girls to target with offers of cash. More than 20 percent of households in Ukraine are headed by single mothers. Overall, 60 percent of Ukrainian citizens live below the poverty line. It is a perfect place for profiteers to hunt their prey.

Much of the global hair trade, thriving in countries such as China, India and Peru, relies on communities where long, natural hair is an integral component of feminized beauty, and where the girls and women are poor enough to take the drastic step of selling it.

The hair trade involves the creation of hair extensions for well-off Western women who want the illusion of having long, flowing locks. Once the brokers have their hands on the product, the buyers take over, selling the hair to the highest bidder, including salon owners and trade shows. I visited one salon in London that deals with human hair and charges clients up to $500 for 20-inch extensions. The salon paid less than $100 for the product. I was told that clients were not interested in the original owner of the hair—only that the product was untreated and clean. When I explained that I was critical of the industry and considered it exploitation to farm hair this way, the manager refused to let me name the salon.

A man for whom I will use the fictitious name Vihaan has a business selling Ukrainian hair that he markets as “Russian” to customers based mainly in the United States. He says the hair business thrives in Ukraine for the simple reason that its women and girls are impoverished.

I contacted Vihaan by email, claiming to be the owner of a hair salon in London. I asked if we could meet when he was next in Kiev and he readily agreed, giving me the address of his rented apartment in the center of the city.

Well-dressed and brimming with confidence, Vihaan led me through his sprawling apartment, pointing to a shelf near a large window where several ponytails were on display. I felt uncomfortable seeing the disconnected hair. As I picked up one of the ponytails, feeling its silkiness, I wondered about the girl or woman it had come from. “It is virgin hair,” Vihaan said proudly. “It has never been dyed, permed or treated with any chemicals, ever.”

I asked if that meant it had belonged to a child. I added that my customers have “a lot of money” but are socially conscious and would not want to collude with exploitative practices. Vihaan appeared nonchalant, shrugging slightly. “It’s all very consensual,” he said.

I was offered the hair at “a good price” of $2,700 a kilo [1 kilo is equivalent to 2.2 pounds], and a further discount if I took the 2.5 kilos on display. “I charge double for the blonds,” he said, “so if you only picked out the light ones I would have to charge you more.”

He told me there was no need to worry about declaring the hairpieces going through customs.

Telling him I needed time to think, I left, sensing a slight animosity from him. Perhaps he expected me to hand over the cash there and then. Later that day I emailed him, asking for reassurance that there was no exploitation involved in the trade.