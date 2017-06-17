|

10 Percent of U.S. Electricity Came From Wind and Solar in March—a First
Posted on Jun 17, 2017
By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
I’ve been a booster of renewable energy for years and years. I can remember when readers would taunt me that only one percent of U.S. electricity came from non-hydro renewables.
In Iowa, 37 percent of the electricity comes from wind alone all year around.
There are now over 800,000 jobs in green energy in the U.S.
Solar jobs are growing 17 times faster than the general economy in the U.S.
The federal government isn’t the only player here, and anyway, large parts of it, such as the Pentagon, continue to favor renewables.
