June 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Report
10 Percent of U.S. Electricity Came From Wind and Solar in March—a First

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

I’ve been a booster of renewable energy for years and years. I can remember when readers would taunt me that only one percent of U.S. electricity came from non-hydro renewables.

So here we are in 2017 and this March, for the first time, wind and solar accounted for ten percent of U.S. electricity production.

In Iowa, 37 percent of the electricity comes from wind alone all year around.

There are now over 800,000 jobs in green energy in the U.S.

Solar jobs are growing 17 times faster than the general economy in the U.S.

After Trump reneged on the Paris Climate Accord, dozens of U.S. cities have pledged to go 100 percent green in their energy consumption, with Santa Barbara being only the latest.

The federal government isn’t the only player here, and anyway, large parts of it, such as the Pentagon, continue to favor renewables.

