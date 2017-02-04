|
|
February 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Family Ties Leave Taxpayers on Hook for Eric Trump’s $100,000 Business Trip
Posted on Feb 4, 2017
By Jon Queally / Common Dreams
Uproar and revived criticisms of standing “conflict of interest” concerns surfaced Saturday after it was revealed that a business trip that President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, recently made to Uruguay cost U.S. taxpayers nearly a hundred thousand dollars in hotel costs and administrative fees.
As the Washington Post, which broke the story, reported:
What’s not out of the ordinary is that close family members of the president are provided with Secret Service protection—that is an established tradition and protocol. But what has sparked the serious concern is how taxpayers are being forced to subsidize the business expenditures by the president’s wealthy family members—especially Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr.—who have been temporarily put in charge of the Trump Organization while their father serves as president.
“There is a public benefit to providing Secret Service protection,” Kathleen Clark, an expert on government ethics and law professor at Washington University in St. Louis, told the Post. “But what was the public benefit from State Department personnel participating in this private business trip to the coastal town? It raises the specter of the use of public resources for private gain.” Clark said the whole affair “is an example of the blurring of the line between the personal interest in the family business”—from which Trump has refused to fully divest, and the U.S. government he is now running.
“This whole story is mind-blowing,” declared author and activist Naomi Klein in a tweet. She explained:
Dean Baker, an economist and the co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), put it this way:
Norm Eisen, a former Obama ethics adviser who is part of a lawsuit accusing Trump of violating a constitutional provision barring presidents from taking payments from foreign governments, told the Post the conflict are obvious. “Having refused to sever his own personal financial interests,” said Eisen, “[the president] is now sending his emissaries, his sons, out to line his own pockets, and he’s subsidizing that activity with taxpayer dollars.”
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation