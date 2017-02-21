Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Should Steve Bannon Resign? He and Milo Yiannopoulos Spread Fake News of Hillary as Pedophile
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Standing Rock: Last Stand at Oceti Sakowin Camp
 By Donald Kaufman
The Real Reason the GOP Wants to Pull the Plug on Obamacare (Video)
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Beware of the World Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Making, The Observer Warns
Inside V.P. Mike Pence’s Not-So-Reassuring European Reassurance Tour
Santa Monica, Calif., Dumps Wells Fargo Over DAPL Funding
Small Survey Finds Negative Feelings Among Police Toward Black Lives Matter

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Dr. Margaret Flowers Discuss How to Fix the U.S. Health Care System (Video)
Coping With Donald Trump: Four Dangerous Syndromes (Video)

Animation
QVC-ocracy (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
Right Time, Right Place: Coming of Age with William F. Buckley Jr. and the Conservative Movement

Right Time, Right Place: Coming of Age with William F. Buckley Jr. and the Conservative Movement

By Richard Brookhiser
$10.72

Diagnosis: Mercury: Money, Politics & Poison

Jane M. Hightower
$16.47

Jr. Baby Doll T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Should Steve Bannon Resign? He and Milo Yiannopoulos Spread Fake News of Hillary as Pedophile

Posted on Feb 21, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

The interview that emerged on the internet of practicing Catholic Milo Yiannopoulos expressing approval of some instances of priest pedophilia with boys has perhaps ended his career as the most flamboyant voice of the neo-KKK in suits.  But those remarks are hardly the most objectionable things Yiannopoulos has said; at least he seems to have been talking in part about his own experience.  What is really monstrous is the lies he told, and which he was encouraged by his boss Steve Bannon to tell, about Hillary Clinton being involved in a pedophilia ring.

Steve Bannon, now sitting on our National Security Council (and perhaps in control of which of its recommendations goes to Trump), hired Yiannopoulos as an editor at his alt-NeoNazi rag, Breitbart, and helped unleash him on the United States.  Bannon’s choice of proteges tells us everything we need to know about him and his agenda in the Trump White House.  (Yiannopoulos himself has spoken about how Bannon hired and promoted him).

Newsweek reminds us that last fall,

Milo Yiannopoulos, who lost his Twitter access earlier this year after one too many online insults against women and minorities, was on the campus of Miami University in Ohio, scheduled to talk about “PIZZAGATE: The deep Dish on Liberalism and Pedophilia.”

Yiannopoulos pushed the fake news that Hillary Clinton, her campaign manager John Podesta, and others in her circle were involved in two scandals.  One was “spirit cooking” or witchcraft.  The other was involvement in a pedophilia ring run out of a Washington, DC, pizzeria (an establishment that has suffered reputational damage and actually was shot up by a Bannon-Trump acolyte).  I don’t understand why they never sued.

Yiannopoulos said he was not surprised at Secretary Clinton’s alleged involvement in “spirit cooking” because he had long been aware that witchcraft and Lesbianism go together.

Bannon cleverly used far rightwing narcissists like Yiannopoulos to spread around the most ridiculous and yet sinister charges against Secretary Clinton, which were apparently actually believed in the far right circles he cultivated.

So it is especially ironic that, having falsely charged the Democratic Establishment with pedophilia, that Yiannopoulos himself should have been revealed to be a proponent of it.  Indeed, it is hard not to conclude that his charges against Clinton were form of projection, in which he transferred his real feelings incorrectly to her.

Given that Bannon hired and relentlessly promoted Yiannopoulos to spread hate speech and dark conspiracy theories, and given that his protege has been revealed to be so deeply flawed, is it really appropriate (was it ever really appropriate) to have Bannon in the White House?  What kind of judge of character can we depend on Bannon to be?

Shouldn’t Bannon have to tell us if he ever discussed pedophilia with his close associate Yiannopoulos?

Bannon should resign.  Or he should be fired.

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 