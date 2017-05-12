|
Spicer Shuts Down Questions on Trump Tweet During Friday Press Briefing
Posted on May 12, 2017
By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused multiple times during the daily press briefing to clarify President Donald Trump’s Friday morning tweets, saying he had “nothing further to add” when asked about Trump’s cryptic warning to former FBI director James Comey.
Watch:
Spicer likewise demurred when asked if there are “recording devices in the Oval Office,” and later said he was “not aware” of audio recordings of the January 27th dinner between Trump and Comey.
Meanwhile, when probed on whether Trump really wanted to cancel the White House press briefings (another threat he tweeted Friday morning), Spicer said the president was “dismayed” at how the media “parses every little word and make it more of a game of gotcha.”
