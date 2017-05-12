Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
May 12, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Spicer Shuts Down Questions on Trump Tweet During Friday Press Briefing

Posted on May 12, 2017

By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams

  White House press secretary Sean Spicer at Friday afternoon’s press briefing. (Screen shot via YouTube)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused multiple times during the daily press briefing to clarify President Donald Trump’s Friday morning tweets, saying he had “nothing further to add” when asked about Trump’s cryptic warning to former FBI director James Comey.

Watch:

Spicer likewise demurred when asked if there are “recording devices in the Oval Office,” and later said he was “not aware” of audio recordings of the January 27th dinner between Trump and Comey.

The press secretary also claimed Trump’s “tapes” tweet—which has raised abundant questions—“speaks for itself.”

Meanwhile, when probed on whether Trump really wanted to cancel the White House press briefings (another threat he tweeted Friday morning), Spicer said the president was “dismayed” at how the media “parses every little word and make it more of a game of gotcha.”



