February 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Snowden: ‘Finally: Irrefutable Evidence That I Never Cooperated With Russian Intel’
Posted on Feb 11, 2017
By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams
Whistle-blower Edward Snowden has spoken on a report suggesting Vladimir Putin is considering sending him back to the US as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, claiming the story proves he is not a spy.
“Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel,” Snowden said. “No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they’re next.”
Late Friday NBC News reported:
Snowden’s ACLU lawyer, Ben Wizner, says they are unaware of any plans that would send him back to the United States. “Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern,” Wizner told NBC News.
Then candidate Donald Trump, speaking about Snowden at a Republican primary debate in March 2016, said: “I said he was a spy and we should get him back. And if Russia respected our country, they would have sent him back immediately, but he was a spy. It didn’t take me a long time to figure that one out.”
Previously, Politico reported on a Trump appearance on FOX News in 2013:
In an interview streamed on Twitter in December, Snowden said being forced to return to the U.S. would be a human-rights violation but would also put to rest to accusations that he is a Russian spy.
“A lot of people have asked me: Is there going to be some kind of deal where Trump says, ‘Hey look, give this guy to me as some kind of present’? Will I be sent back to the U.S., where I’ll be facing a show trial?” Snowden said.
“Is this going to happen? I don’t know. Could it happen? Sure. Am I worried about it? Not really, because here’s the thing: I am very comfortable with the decisions that I’ve made. I know I did the right thing.”
