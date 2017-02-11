Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Snowden: ‘Finally: Irrefutable Evidence That I Never Cooperated With Russian Intel’
 By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams
Could National Security Adviser Mike Flynn Face Criminal Charges Over Russia Ties?
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Truthdigger of the Week: John Bercow, Speaker of the U.K. House of Commons
 By Natasha Hakimi

Ear to the Ground
Los Angeles City Council Prepares Defenses Against Trump’s Policies
Trump Pauses Fake-News Crusade to Spread Fake News on Kuwaiti Immigration
Standing Rock Tribe Calls for Action in Face of Impending Pipeline Construction
Women Worldwide Will Strike Against Trump on March 8

A/V Booth
Geoff Cowan, Former Head of Voice of America, Stresses the Need for a Strong Press in the Trump Age
The Coretta Scott King Letter the GOP Wouldn’t Let Sen. Warren Read

Animation
So-Called Executive Orders (Video)

Arts & Culture
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum

Truthdig Bazaar
Eminem: The Real Slim Shady (Hip Hop in America)

Eminem: The Real Slim Shady (Hip Hop in America)

Marcia Alesan Dawkins
$32.01
Freedom’s Orator: Mario Savio and the Radical Legacy of the 1960s

Freedom’s Orator: Mario Savio and the Radical Legacy of the 1960s

By Robert Cohen
$27.96

Jr. Baby Doll T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Snowden: ‘Finally: Irrefutable Evidence That I Never Cooperated With Russian Intel’

Posted on Feb 11, 2017

By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams

  Edward Snowden says that his being forced to return to the U.S. would be a human rights violation. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

Whistle-blower Edward Snowden has spoken on a report suggesting Vladimir Putin is considering sending him back to the US as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, claiming the story proves he is not a spy.

“Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel,” Snowden said. “No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they’re next.”

 

Late Friday NBC News reported:

U.S. intelligence has collected information that Russia is considering turning over Edward Snowden as a “gift” to President Donald Trump — who has called the NSA leaker a “spy” and a “traitor” who deserves to be executed.

That’s according to a senior U.S. official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations and who says a Snowden handover is one of various ploys to “curry favor” with Trump. A second source in the intelligence community confirms the intelligence about the Russian conversations and notes it has been gathered since the inauguration.

Snowden’s ACLU lawyer, Ben Wizner, says they are unaware of any plans that would send him back to the United States. “Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern,” Wizner told NBC News.

Then candidate Donald Trump, speaking about Snowden at a Republican primary debate in March 2016, said: “I said he was a spy and we should get him back. And if Russia respected our country, they would have sent him back immediately, but he was a spy. It didn’t take me a long time to figure that one out.”

Previously, Politico reported on a Trump appearance on FOX News in 2013:

Repeatedly calling Edward Snowden a “traitor,” Donald Trump alluded to the death penalty on Monday while discussing the NSA leaker.

“I think Snowden is a terrible threat, I think he’s a terrible traitor and you know what we used to do in the good old days when we were a strong country, you know what we used to do to traitors right?” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”

“Well, you killed them, Donald,” host Eric Bolling said.

Trump said Snowden is doing tremendous damage to the country and that the United States must get him back.

“This guy is really doing damage to this country, and he’s also making us looks like dopes,” Trump said. “We can’t allow this guy to go out there and give out all our secrets and also embarrass us at every level. We should get him back and get him back now.”

In an interview streamed on Twitter in December, Snowden said being forced to return to the U.S. would be a human-rights violation but would also put to rest to accusations that he is a Russian spy.

“A lot of people have asked me: Is there going to be some kind of deal where Trump says, ‘Hey look, give this guy to me as some kind of present’? Will I be sent back to the U.S., where I’ll be facing a show trial?” Snowden said.

“Is this going to happen? I don’t know. Could it happen? Sure. Am I worried about it? Not really, because here’s the thing: I am very comfortable with the decisions that I’ve made. I know I did the right thing.”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 