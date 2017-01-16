Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 16, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
In the Age of Trumpian Reaction, Is MLK’s Legacy to the 99 Percent Being Reversed?
 By Juan Cole
Six Reasons Why Trump’s Wall is Even Dumber Than Most of Trump’s Other Ideas
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Remembering the Real Martin Luther King

Ear to the Ground
Oxfam Finds Eight Men Have as Much Wealth as Half of the World’s Population
Bernie Sanders Gives Leadership Tips to Democrats Facing the Trump Era
Jeff Sessions’ Senate Confirmation Hearing, Day One: Democrats Fail to Ask Tough Questions
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies

A/V Booth
‘On Contact With Chris Hedges’: What the Intelligence Report About Russian Influence Really Reveals
Allegations of Russian Hacking Cover Up a Larger Issue: Attacks on Independent Journalism

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson

Truthdig Bazaar
Journey to the Edge of the Light

Journey to the Edge of the Light

Cristina Nehring
$1.99
Pinochet and Me

Pinochet and Me

By Marc Cooper

Baseball Cap

$17
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Six Reasons Why Trump’s Wall is Even Dumber Than Most of Trump’s Other Ideas

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

At his turbulent news event last Wednesday (I won’t dignify it by calling it a news conference), Trump reiterated that he will build a wall along the Mexican border. “It’s not a fence. It’s a wall,” he said, and, “Mexico will pay for the wall.”

Here are 6 reasons why Trump’s wall is an even dumber idea than most of his others.

1. The U.S.-Mexican border is already well defended, and a wall won’t improve the defenses. The United States now spends $3.7 billion per year to keep some 21,000 Border Patrol agents on guard and another $3.2 billion on 23,000 inspectors at ports of entry along the border, a third of which is already  walled or fenced off.

2.  The cost of Trump’s fence would be a whopping $25 billion on top of this. That’s the best estimate I’ve seen by a Washington Post fact checker. (When Trump discussed the cost last February he put it at $8 billion, then a few weeks later upped the cost to $10 to 12 billion. )

3.  There’s no way Mexico will pay for it. On January 11, Mexican President Enrique Peña assured Mexicans they would not be footing the bill. “It is evident that we have some differences with the new government of the United States,” he said, “like the topic of the wall, that Mexico of course will not pay.”

4. There’s no reason for the wall anyway because undocumented migration from Mexico has sharply declined. The Department of Homeland Security’s estimates that the total undocumented population peaked at 12 million in 2008, and has fallen since then. According to the Pew Research Center, the overall flow of Mexican immigrants between the two countries is at its smallest since the 1990s. The number of apprehensions at the border is at its lowest since 1973.

5. The decline isn’t because of rising border enforcement but because of Mexico is producing fewer young people and therefore less demographic pressure to migrate to the U.S. In 1965, Mexico’s fertility rate was 7.2 children per woman; by 2000 it had fallen to 2.4; today, it’s at 2.3 children per woman, just above replacement level.

6. There’s little or no evidence undocumented immigrants take jobs away from native-born Americans, anyway. A new analysis of Census data finds that immigrants take very different jobs than Americans. In fact, the United States already allows a significant amount of legal immigration from Mexico under the “guest-worker” program  –1.6 million entries by legal immigrants and 3.9 million by temporary workers from Mexico over the last 10 years – because farmers can’t find enough native-born Americans to pick crops.

Of course, Trump lives in a fact-free universe designed merely to enhance his power and fuel his demagoguery. But you don’t have to, and nor does anyone else.

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide



Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 