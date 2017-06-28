Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Time to Rekindle the ‘Spirit of Glassboro’
 By Norman Solomon
Senate Leaders Scramble for a Deal on Health Care Bill
 By Erica Werner and Alan Fram, Associated Press
Robert Parry Wins 2017 Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism
 By John Pilger

Ear to the Ground
Cellphone Battery Charge Could Someday Last for Months, Thanks to Breakthrough
White House Issues Warning to Syria, Surprising Many in the U.S. Government
New Cyberattack Wallops Europe; Spreads More Slowly in U.S.
Elizabeth Warren on ‘Conservative’ Obamacare and Why ‘the Next Step is Single-Payer’

A/V Booth
Former CIA Analyst Melvin Goodman on the Agency’s Manipulation of Intelligence
John Oliver Has a Message for Vaccine Skeptics, Including President Trump (Video)

Animation
Friend Or Foe (Video)

Arts & Culture
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe
Syria’s ‘Hell on Earth,’ Up Close and Personal
 By Jordan Riefe
What’s Next for the Bill Cosby Sex-Assault Case?
 By Manuel Roig-Franzia / The Washington Post

Truthdig Bazaar
Who Moved My Soap?: The CEO’s Guide to Surviving Prison

Who Moved My Soap?: The CEO’s Guide to Surviving Prison

Andy Borowitz
13.99
Five Ways: St Thomas Aquinas

Five Ways: St Thomas Aquinas

Anthony Kenny
40.40

Jr. Raglan

$22
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Senate Leaders Scramble for a Deal on Health Care Bill

Posted on Jun 28, 2017

By Erica Werner and Alan Fram, Associated Press

  Scene of the action: The Senate wing of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (Wikimedia Commons)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leaders scrambled Wednesday for a deal to revive their health care legislation but encountered new obstacles as recalcitrant senators doubled down on their opposition to the bill sought by President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was conducting non-stop negotiations behind the scenes, but publicly there was little evidence he would be able to get senators to agree to a new version of the legislation by the end of the week, as he hopes to.

Trump, who met with Republican senators on Tuesday, told reporters Wednesday that getting approval of a bill will be “very tough.” But he predicted that Republicans will at least “get very close” and may “get it over the line.” McConnell canceled planned votes on the bill on Tuesday in face of mounting opposition from within his own ranks.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
If Senate Republicans can forge a new version before the July 4 recess, that would allow the Congressional Budget Office to evaluate the changes while senators return to their states. Many are likely to encounter questions or protests about the highly unpopular GOP legislation that kicks millions off the insurance rolls.

“This bill is not a full repeal; this bill is not a full replace; what this bill is is mostly just a Medicaid reform package,” GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said in a statement to The Omaha World-Herald.

“Nebraskans are dissatisfied with it and so am I,” added Sasse, who had not previously commented on the bill.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said negotiators were struggling with how to resolve conflicts between the states that have expanded the Medicaid health program for the poor and disabled, and those that have not. Thirty-one states plus Washington, D.C., accepted the Medicaid expansion offered under former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act while 19 states did not, and there are Republican senators representing states in each group.

“What you see now is a great divide between states like mine, who have the expansion, and other states who are non-expansion states,” Capito said Wednesday on CNN. “And that’s really where we’re sort of at loggerheads here.”

Medicaid is crucial to addressing West Virginia’s frightening opioid epidemic, and that concern caused Capito and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who faces similar issues in his state, to announce their opposition to the legislation on Tuesday. They joined several conservatives and a couple moderates who also oppose the bill or have qualms. Once it became clear that there was not enough support for the legislation to advance this week McConnell canceled planned votes.

McConnell can lose only two senators from his 52-member caucus and still pass the bill, with Vice President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote. Democrats are unanimously opposed.

With the health care bill in limbo the rest of Trump’s agenda is also stalled. Indeed, despite full control of Washington, Republicans have yet to achieve any of their marquee legislative goals. The health legislation to get rid of “Obamacare” was supposed to come first, but it has proven far more difficult than anticipated. It stymied the House for much of the spring until a bill was finally passed in May, and now has the Senate tied in knots.

Congressional leaders are eager to dispense with the issue and move on to other matters, including rewriting the nation’s loophole-ridden tax code. That’s why McConnell was hoping for votes this week on the health bill he crafted largely in secret, but senators needed more time, especially after a Congressional Budget Office report Monday showing 22 million people would lose insurance over the next decade.

The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.

“It’s a big complicated subject, we’ve got a lot discussions going on, and we’re still optimistic we’re going to get there,” McConnell said.

But adjustments to placate conservatives, who want the legislation to be more stringent, only push away moderates who think its current limits — on Medicaid for example — are too strong.

In the folksy analysis of John Cornyn of Texas, the Senate GOP vote-counter: “Every time you get one bullfrog in the wheelbarrow, another one jumps out.”

The Senate plan would end the tax penalty the law imposes on people who don’t buy insurance, in effect erasing Obama’s so-called individual mandate, and on larger businesses that don’t offer coverage to workers.

It would cut Medicaid, which provides health insurance to over 70 million poor and disabled people, by $772 billion through 2026 by capping its overall spending and phasing out Obama’s expansion of the program.

Associated Press writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Ken Thomas, Andrew Taylor, Michael Biesecker and Julie Bykowicz contributed to this report.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 