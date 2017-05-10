|
|
May 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Sen. McCain Breaks Party Rank, Anti-Environment Bill Falters in Senate
Posted on May 10, 2017
On Wednesday, Sen. John McCain made an unexpected move by voting against a bill, supported by President Trump and most Republicans in Congress, that would have eased restrictions on methane emissions resulting from drilling on public land.
The Intercept’s David Dayen not only found McCain’s move to be surprising in and of itself, but he also noted that the timing might have something to do with the outcome of the vote:
Whatever the reason, environmental concerns trumped business interests in this round, and the Obama-era methane rule remains intact—for now.
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation