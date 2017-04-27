By Sonali Kolhatkar

Thousands of people rally and march in downtown Los Angeles in support of the nationwide March for Science on April 22. (Reed Saxon / AP Photo)

Tens of thousands of people marched Saturday in more than 600 rallies and events to commemorate this year’s Earth Day.

The March for Science events were prompted by Donald Trump’s threats to withdraw from the Paris Accords and his claims that human responsibility for global warming is a “hoax.” The mobilizations were also a response to Trump’s proposed cuts in government funding for many areas of scientific research and his administration’s willful ignoring of the government’s own scientific analyses by agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency.

It is no wonder that people in the country once considered the leading promoter of scientific research are pissed off enough to march in the streets on behalf of science.

Advertisement Square, Site wide

In Los Angeles, where I live, organizers estimate that 50,000 people showed up to rally in downtown’s Pershing Square, making it one of the largest marches in the nation.

As a journalist with a science background (I have a masters degree in astrophysics), I was excited to cover the march. My training in science prepared me well for journalism, and indeed, science is a useful tool for all citizens, including those who are not pursuing a career in the field.

Merriam-Webster defines the “scientific method” as “principles and procedures for the systematic pursuit of knowledge involving the recognition and formulation of a problem, the collection of data through observation and experiment, and the formulation and testing of hypotheses.”

Rigorous science training can help ordinary people do their own research, distinguish fake news from authentic news and see through false advertising and mainstream media bias. It can help them make sense of statistics, understand doctors and appreciate nature. In fact, most of us practice the scientific method daily without even realizing it.

If we apply the scientific method to the myriad outlandish claims made by conservatives on issues such as global warming, abortion and so-called fetal personhood, stem cell research, regulations of industrial waste, and pesticide and other chemical use, they often don’t stand up to scrutiny. As one retired water biologist’s sign at the march in Los Angeles read, “Reality has a liberal bias.”

Studies such as this one have found that the more educated people are, the more liberal they tend to be. Thirty-one percent of post-graduate degree-holders have consistently liberal views, compared with 13 percent of the general population.

At the same time, throughout history there have been those who realize that science can be wielded as a powerful weapon to further a nefarious agenda. Scientists wishing to justify racism have historically attempted to skew facts to suit their bias. Ultimately, however, more rigorous scientific analyses have undermined racist claims to conclude that there is no correlation between skin color and intelligence or ability. Similarly sexist claims have attempted to co-opt or distort science as their means of justification but ultimately been undermined by better science.

But the fields of science are hugely dominated by white men in the U.S. today, a reflection not just of our segregated K-12 educational system but also of systemic hostility that women and people of color face in academia (as I can personally attest to).

At the March for Science in Los Angeles, I spoke with several women of color who acknowledged these challenges. Wajeeha Mahmoud is a biology major at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who was marching with several of her fellow students. The hijab-wearing young woman carried a sign that read, “This is what a scientist looks like,” and she told me, “No, there’s aren’t enough women of color in science.” Her friend, Donia Hijaz, also a hijab-wearing Muslim woman of color and a psychology major at Chaffey, said, “Unfortunately, the field of science is dominated by white males, and they make the rules.”

In addition to addressing sexism and racism within science, what drew some women of color out for the march was the president’s attacks on their identity. Jeniffer Hernandez, a professor at the Keck Graduate Institute in Claremont, Calif., was pushing her daughter in a stroller and carrying a large sign that read, “I’m a 1st Generation Mexican American Scientist, not a murderer, rapist, or drug dealer.” She told me in an interview that “I’ve felt attacked ever since Trump decided to run for president, not just as a scientist, but also [as] a woman and minority.”