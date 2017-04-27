Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Scientists Get Political—and It’s About Time
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
The Final Stage of the Machiavellian Elites’ Takeover of America
 By Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould
Thinking Dangerously in Dark Times
 By Henry Giroux / The Philosophical Salon

Ear to the Ground
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff

A/V Booth
‘The Simpsons’ Takes on Trump’s First 100 Days (Video)
Late Night Show Hosts Weigh In on Donald Trump’s First 100 Days (Videos)

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: A Harrowing Warning From a Fictional Future to a Tense Present
 By Haley Winters
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green

Truthdig Bazaar
The Second World: Empires and Influence in the New Global Order

The Second World: Empires and Influence in the New Global Order

Parag Khanna
11.99

Beautiful Souls: Saying No, Breaking Ranks, and Heeding the Voice of Conscience in Dark Times

By Eyal Press
$24.00

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Scientists Get Political—and It’s About Time

Posted on Apr 27, 2017
Reed Saxon / AP Photo

By Sonali Kolhatkar

  Thousands of people rally and march in downtown Los Angeles in support of the nationwide March for Science on April 22. (Reed Saxon / AP Photo)

Tens of thousands of people marched Saturday in more than 600 rallies and events to commemorate this year’s Earth Day.

The March for Science events were prompted by Donald Trump’s threats to withdraw from the Paris Accords and his claims that human responsibility for global warming is a “hoax.” The mobilizations were also a response to Trump’s proposed cuts in government funding for many areas of scientific research and his administration’s willful ignoring of the government’s own scientific analyses by agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency.

It is no wonder that people in the country once considered the leading promoter of scientific research are pissed off enough to march in the streets on behalf of science.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
In Los Angeles, where I live, organizers estimate that 50,000 people showed up to rally in downtown’s Pershing Square, making it one of the largest marches in the nation.

As a journalist with a science background (I have a masters degree in astrophysics), I was excited to cover the march. My training in science prepared me well for journalism, and indeed, science is a useful tool for all citizens, including those who are not pursuing a career in the field.

Merriam-Webster defines the “scientific method” as “principles and procedures for the systematic pursuit of knowledge involving the recognition and formulation of a problem, the collection of data through observation and experiment, and the formulation and testing of hypotheses.”

Rigorous science training can help ordinary people do their own research, distinguish fake news from authentic news and see through false advertising and mainstream media bias. It can help them make sense of statistics, understand doctors and appreciate nature. In fact, most of us practice the scientific method daily without even realizing it.

If we apply the scientific method to the myriad outlandish claims made by conservatives on issues such as global warming, abortion and so-called fetal personhood, stem cell research, regulations of industrial waste, and pesticide and other chemical use, they often don’t stand up to scrutiny. As one retired water biologist’s sign at the march in Los Angeles read, “Reality has a liberal bias.”

Studies such as this one have found that the more educated people are, the more liberal they tend to be. Thirty-one percent of post-graduate degree-holders have consistently liberal views, compared with 13 percent of the general population.

At the same time, throughout history there have been those who realize that science can be wielded as a powerful weapon to further a nefarious agenda. Scientists wishing to justify racism have historically attempted to skew facts to suit their bias. Ultimately, however, more rigorous scientific analyses have undermined racist claims to conclude that there is no correlation between skin color and intelligence or ability. Similarly sexist claims have attempted to co-opt or distort science as their means of justification but ultimately been undermined by better science.

But the fields of science are hugely dominated by white men in the U.S. today, a reflection not just of our segregated K-12 educational system but also of systemic hostility that women and people of color face in academia (as I can personally attest to).

At the March for Science in Los Angeles, I spoke with several women of color who acknowledged these challenges. Wajeeha Mahmoud is a biology major at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who was marching with several of her fellow students. The hijab-wearing young woman carried a sign that read, “This is what a scientist looks like,” and she told me, “No, there’s aren’t enough women of color in science.” Her friend, Donia Hijaz, also a hijab-wearing Muslim woman of color and a psychology major at Chaffey, said, “Unfortunately, the field of science is dominated by white males, and they make the rules.”

In addition to addressing sexism and racism within science, what drew some women of color out for the march was the president’s attacks on their identity. Jeniffer Hernandez, a professor at the Keck Graduate Institute in Claremont, Calif., was pushing her daughter in a stroller and carrying a large sign that read, “I’m a 1st Generation Mexican American Scientist, not a murderer, rapist, or drug dealer.” She told me in an interview that “I’ve felt attacked ever since Trump decided to run for president, not just as a scientist, but also [as] a woman and minority.”

1   2   NEXT PAGE >>>


Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 