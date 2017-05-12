|
|
May 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Russian Press Releases Photos of Trump Meeting, Reportedly Angering White House Officials
Posted on May 12, 2017
By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
CNN says White House officials were furious on Wednesday when the Russian press (the only journalists invited to the meeting of Trump with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak) abruptly released the pictures. Apparently White House staff thought there was an understanding that they would be kept quiet. One White House staffer complained, “that’s the problem with the Russians: they lie.”
The meeting with Russian officials on Wednesday, in the wake of Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey (apparently in part because of Comey’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia) was widely seen as inappropriate and tone deaf. That only Russian media were invited was a further kick in the gut to America. But then to have the Russian wire services gleefully release the pictures– that’s priceless.
Here are some of Lavrov’s comments to the press after the meeting:
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
On the charges that Russia is running the Trump administration:
So which would be more humiliating? For us to hear the charge, or for it to be true?
Well, I don’t know if the Russians put Trump in, but they sure are happy with him. An “end to ideology” actually seems to mean rolling over and playing dead. Also the praise of Tillerson is pretty fulsome; remember that as CEO of Exxon-Mobil he was about to do a $500 billion deal in Russia before the Obama sanctions blocked it. Tillerson also had business dealings with Russia of his own.
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation