Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Rubab Player Breaks Down Barriers for Female Musicians in Afghanisan
 By Sitara Sadaat / Sahar Speaks
A Violent Cesspool of Our Own Making
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch
Infrastructure Costs Can Be Halved—Here’s How
 By Ellen Brown / Web of Debt

Ear to the Ground
Trump’s Approval Ratings May Be Low, but Some Americans Are Willing to Give Him a Chance
‘Sanctuary Cities’ Refuse to Be Bullied by Donald Trump’s Threats to Cut Funding
Top Trump Adviser Stephen Bannon and Tiffany Trump Are Registered to Vote in Two States
State Department 2014 Report: The Keystone XL Pipeline Will Create Only 50 Long-Term Jobs

A/V Booth
At Women’s March, These Strangers Met to ‘Lay Down a Protest Anthem for the Ages’ (Video)
Live at Truthdig: Analyzing President Trump’s First Few Days—and the Accompanying Protests

Animation
Alternative Reality (Video)

Arts & Culture
Born to Run
 By Allen Barra
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish

Truthdig Bazaar
Who Moved My Soap?: The CEO’s Guide to Surviving in Prison

Who Moved My Soap?: The CEO’s Guide to Surviving in Prison

By Andy Borowitz
$28.70
The Orphan Master’s Son: A Novel

The Orphan Master’s Son: A Novel

By Adam Johnson

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Rubab Player Breaks Down Barriers for Female Musicians in Afghanisan

Posted on Jan 26, 2017

By Sitara Sadaat / Sahar Speaks

  Undeterred by security threats and misogyny, Fazila Zamir is determined to join the ranks of the few Afghan women in performance art with her musical talent. (Courtesy of Sitara Sadaat)        

In a conservative and traditional country like Afghanistan, where women can be burned, lashed and stoned simply for their gender, it takes a lot of courage for a young woman to play music in public. Fazila Zamir has plenty.

Her instrument of choice is the lute-like rubab, originating from central Afghanistan. Zamir, 22, plays in a band, appears on television and teaches rubab to other Afghan women.

In male-dominated Afghanistan, women who perform in public – as singers, musicians or actresses – often attract unwanted attention.

Zamir was just 14 when she became the only female student at the Aga Khan Music Initiative in the Afghan capital, Kabul—one of only two music schools in the Afghan capital which accepts girls. Initially, it was challenging being among so many male students and instructors.

“Some boys were good, but some made fun [of me] when they saw a girl playing,” she said, after playing a tune on her mulberry wood rubab, whose neck was decorated with traditional inlays of mother-of-pearl. She plucked the strings with steadfast determination, each note ringing out with clarity.

“I was constantly asked what am I going to do after finishing school,” she said. “I argued that I can become a music instructor.”

It only took Zamir a month with the instrument to master the basics. Fortunately, her skills impressed one of her teachers. “My first instructor was very helpful and very happy to teach a girl playing music,” she said. “But the second instructor was very rude to me, and kept saying music is for boys and not girls.”

Disapproving family members and a volatile and hostile environment dissuade many Afghan women from performance art. Film directors in the country have complained that finding Afghan actresses is their top challenge. The widely held belief that performance is connected to prostitution has even influenced some women, who argue that the link is dangerous and real. But despite these obstacles and the threats they receive, women like Zamir are determined to rise to the challenge and do their best to be successful.

“It was difficult, but I tried to ignore them and only think about why I am here and how I could challenge these boys and prove myself. I did not want to lose my confidence,” said Zamir, resting the rubab on her knees. Thick, glossy black hair trails down her back.

Zamir’s initiative and enthusiasm have emboldened others. “She inspires everyone when she plays,” said Mina Noori, a third-year photography student at Kabul University, where Zamir also studies in the arts school. “The security situation in Afghanistan is not good, especially for girls, but Fazila has taken a bold step.”

Defying the odds, Zamir has traveled to far-flung places such as Oman and South Korea, where she plays the instrument once praised by the 13th century Persian poet Rumi. She also leads an all-male band of traditional musicians, aged between 16 and 60, at her university – something that would be unthinkable across most of the country, and unheard of at the school until she took on the role.

One man who has always supported her is Zamir’s father, Asadullah, himself a noted singer and musician. She often describes herself as having music in her blood.

“Fazila works for change and wants to get people’s minds ready to accept that girls are as capable as boys, that they have as much right as boys to achieve their dreams,” said the elder Zamir. “I see a very bright future for her.”

But the road to success has been fraught. Playing to mostly male audiences, Zamir has been harassed during performances. Four years ago, she was followed home by unknown men over two weeks. Alternating between two different cars, they would creep along the road behind or beside her. Her family was deeply disturbed by this, and made the decision to quickly move house to protect her identity.

“My family was scared, especially my mom, so we left,” Zamir told me. She took an enforced break from television appearances for several weeks, and was sure not to venture outside in traditional Afghan dress – her garb of choice when she performs.

Her mother, a doctor who asked that her name not be used, wanted Zamir to pursue a career that did not involve publicly performing, such as medicine or engineering – professions that are also rarely pursued by women in Afghanistan. But seeing her daughter perform eventually made her come around.

Zamir now dreams of becoming the country’s first female minister of culture and opening music schools for girls across Afghanistan. Despite her achievements and even bigger dreams, she is often asked the same question: Who would marry a female musician?

But Zamir shrugs this off. “I am married to my rubab, and playing is my life. No one can stop me.”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 