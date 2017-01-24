Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 24, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Ron Pierce’s Journey
 By Ronald W. Pierce
Tsunami of Outrage, Vows of Resistance Follow Trump’s Pipeline Order
 By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams
Mainstream Media’s Wimpy Coverage of Inaugural Address Was No Surprise
 By Bill Blum

Ear to the Ground
What Happens After the Women’s March?
Obama Expands Ability of National Security Agency to Share Data
Putin Says Obama Is Trying to ‘Undermine the Legitimacy’ of a Trump Administration
Supreme Court Ruling in Bill Clinton Sexual Misconduct Case Could Spell Trouble for Trump

A/V Booth
Donald Trump’s Infrastructure Scam (Video)
Russell Brand: Trump May Be Terrible, but Neoliberal Global Dominance Flourished Under Obama (Video)

Animation
Trump Has a Dream, Too (Video)

Arts & Culture
Born to Run
 By Allen Barra
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish

Truthdig Bazaar
‘No More Mr. Nice Guy: A Novel’

‘No More Mr. Nice Guy: A Novel’

By Howard Jacobson

Why Some Things Should Not Be for Sale: The Moral Limits of Markets

By Debra Satz
$28.00

Baseball Cap

$17
more items

 
Report
Going Home
Email this item Print this item

Ron Pierce’s Journey

Posted on Jan 24, 2017

By Ronald W. Pierce

  Ronald Pierce, far right, in prison. (Ronald W. Pierce)

In mid-January, Truthdig published an autobiographical series in which Ronald W. Pierce traced his life from childhood through his murder conviction, through a long prison incarceration and to his eventual return to a free life. In these extraordinary seven installments, he candidly writes about being sexually abused as a child, about the night he killed a man, about his more than three decades behind bars and in halfway houses, and about his struggle to adjust after his release. Pierce is now completing work on a Bachelor of Arts degree at Rutgers University, where he is an honors student majoring in justice studies with a minor in sociology.

Here are the links to the seven articles of the “Going Home” series. New readers will gain insight into an often hidden world, and repeat readers will re-experience Pierce’s emotional roller-coaster ride.

Part 1: Innocence Lost—From Abused Child to Convicted Murderer

Part 2: Welcome to Prison, and Rediscovering Humanity

Part 3: The End of Incarceration

Part 4: Restarting Life in a Halfway House

Part 5: Back to School and a Sense of Renewal

Part 6: Out of the Halfway House, and Then a Scare

Part 7: A Freed Felon’s Hard and Perilous Path

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 