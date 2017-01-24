|
Ron Pierce’s Journey
Posted on Jan 24, 2017
By Ronald W. Pierce
In mid-January, Truthdig published an autobiographical series in which Ronald W. Pierce traced his life from childhood through his murder conviction, through a long prison incarceration and to his eventual return to a free life. In these extraordinary seven installments, he candidly writes about being sexually abused as a child, about the night he killed a man, about his more than three decades behind bars and in halfway houses, and about his struggle to adjust after his release. Pierce is now completing work on a Bachelor of Arts degree at Rutgers University, where he is an honors student majoring in justice studies with a minor in sociology.
Here are the links to the seven articles of the “Going Home” series. New readers will gain insight into an often hidden world, and repeat readers will re-experience Pierce’s emotional roller-coaster ride.
Part 1: Innocence Lost—From Abused Child to Convicted Murderer
Part 2: Welcome to Prison, and Rediscovering Humanity
Part 3: The End of Incarceration
Part 4: Restarting Life in a Halfway House
Part 5: Back to School and a Sense of Renewal
Part 6: Out of the Halfway House, and Then a Scare
Part 7: A Freed Felon’s Hard and Perilous Path
