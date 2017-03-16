Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Rising Above Racism Is Imperative for Human Societies
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
Questions Arise About Gorsuch’s Views on Torture and Executive Power
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
President Blowback: How the Invasion of Iraq Came Home
 By Tom Engelhardt / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
United Nations Report: Israel Has Established an ‘Apartheid Regime’
Trump’s Budget Proposal Puts Border Wall and War Machine First, America’s Most Vulnerable Last
Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Temporarily Blocked by Federal Judge in Hawaii
New Disclosures in Navy Bribery Scandal as Nine More Current or Former Officers Are Charged

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges: The Enemy Is Not Donald Trump or Steve Bannon—It Is Corporate Power (Video)
What’s Next for California in the Immigration Fight

Animation
Ministry of Trump Facts and Information (Video)

Arts & Culture
Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the ‘Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire’ (Video)
 BLANK
Becoming a Feminist: Comparing Angela Davis’ and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Takes on Trans Women
 By Natasha Hakimi
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 3)
 By Carrie Rickey
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Chicago’s South Side, 1946-1948 (Series in Contemporary Photography)

Chicago’s South Side, 1946-1948 (Series in Contemporary Photography)

By Orville Schell (Foreword), Wayne Miller
On the Spartacus Road: A Journey Through Ancient Italy

On the Spartacus Road: A Journey Through Ancient Italy

By Peter Stothard
$17.79

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Rising Above Racism Is Imperative for Human Societies

Posted on Mar 16, 2017

By Sonali Kolhatkar

  A man poses as right-wing Dutch politician Geert Wilders during a demonstration in The Hague on Thursday. (Peter Dejong / AP Photo)

The virulently racist lawmaker Steve King, R-Iowa, is at it again, stoking the flames of white supremacy with his controversial tweet, “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” implying that white babies will restore American civilization. In follow-up interviews, King doubled down on his assertion and even recommended the newly popular and wildly racist, anti-immigrant French novel written in 1973, “The Camp of the Saints,” which Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon often references.

King, who reportedly keeps a Confederate flag on his desk, has a history of making remarks that suggest white people are superior to nonwhites, such as the ones he made last year on MSNBC when he said, “I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you are talking about? Where did any other subgroup of people [besides whites] contribute more to civilization?”

While some of his Republicans colleagues have denounced his remarks, the fact is, King simply echoes openly what his party has tiptoed around for years through its anti-immigrant, anti-affirmative action, pro-police and tough-on-crime policies. Trump, who has arrived slightly late to the game of dog-whistle politics compared with King, has remained stubbornly silent on his fellow Republican’s chilling remarks.

In his controversial tweet this week, King was defending his counterpart in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders. “Wilders,” he said, “understands that culture and demographics are our destiny.” Wilders is one of a growing number of Western politicians who is stoking racial hatred of whites against people of color. His right-wing populist party was poised to sweep Dutch elections but had a poor showing in the end.

Wilders’ increasing popularity is part of a disturbing trend across Europe aimed at scapegoating Muslims and nonwhite immigrants. The election of Trump in the U.S., when examined on a global scale, should not surprise us.

Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty recently warned against this trend, naming Trump among other leaders and saying, “Politicians wielding a toxic, dehumanizing ‘us vs them’ rhetoric are creating a more divided and dangerous world.”

I have thought long and hard about the reason why we see so many people putting their faith in opportunistic politicians who are engaged in the politics of fear, paranoia and bigotry. It seems counterintuitive that ordinary Americans and Europeans who are suffering economically would blame foreigners over the wealthy elites that overtly benefit from neoliberal capitalism. The favored theory (which I, too, have espoused) for why scapegoating is common and why it works is that it is easy to distract people from what is truly harming them by pointing to the obvious outsiders.

Scapegoating immigrants absolves the true culprit—neoliberal capitalism and corporate greed—from blame. But this is too simplistic. It does not explain why nearly a third of Latino and Asian voters picked Trump in last November’s election. It also doesn’t explain why so many educated and middle-class whites who were not struggling financially chose Trump over Clinton. After all, Clinton is a white woman who is a proud ally of Wall Street. In most European countries, which have a far stronger welfare state and social safety net than the U.S., it doesn’t seem sensible that whites would pick xenophobic leaders if they are—broadly speaking—able to rely on the state for basic sustenance. Would that it were so simple to end racism by merely ending capitalism and income inequality.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
1   2   NEXT PAGE >>>

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 