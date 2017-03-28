The Right to Internet Privacy Is Under Threat as Debate Reaches House Floor

By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams

Rep. Keith Ellison arguing against the FCC repeal on the House floor on Tuesday. (Screen shot via CSPAN)

Privacy advocates are frantically urging voters to contact their Republican representatives as the U.S. House on Tuesday prepares to vote on legislation which would strip citizens of their right to online privacy.

The vote, scheduled to take place at 3 pm EDT, is on S.J. Res. 34, a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to repeal the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) privacy provision, which required that providers such as Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon get users’ permission before collecting or selling sensitive data.

Should House Republicans follow those in the Senate who voted 50-48 to back the resolution, it is widely expected that President Donald Trump will sign it into law.

What this means practically for users of the internet is that one’s search history—information about health, finances, and other private matters—as well as their location and the applications they use, could soon be tracked by internet service providers (ISPs) and then sold to a third-party without an individual’s permission.

As lawmakers took to the floor to debate the resolution, internet users and consumer watchdogs flooded their offices with phone calls, pleading with their elected officials to protect the Obama-era provision. Updates are being shared on social media with the hashtag #broadbandprivacy while the debate is available to watch on C-SPAN.

There are just hours left to tell lawmakers to vote NO on the CRA bill to gut #BroadbandPrivacy. Call (415) 360-0555 and we'll connect you. — Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) March 28, 2017 .@keithellison calls this a "classic fight between the big money and the many" #BroadbandPrivacy pic.twitter.com/3QMV6HQwmX — Jason Abbruzzese (@JasonAbbruzzese) March 28, 2017

Vice News’ Noah Kulwin explains the thinking behind the gross overreach: “Facebook and Google, which together have a de facto duopoly on digital advertising dollars, already collect this sort of information and use it to help advertisers better target users. Internet providers want a slice of that pie.”

And notably, the telecom industry has spent millions lobbying members of Congress to strip such FCC regulations. During the 2014 election cycle, for example, the industry spent a total of $99.3 million, with Comcast alone spending around $16.9 million.

What’s more, coming in the form of a CRA, the legislation prevents the FCC from putting any similar rules in place in the future. As Jeremy Gillula, senior staff technologist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) explained to NPR ahead of the vote, the bill “really is changing the status quo. It is essentially dismantling years of privacy protection that people have had in this country.”

Responding to pressure, numerous Democratic lawmakers also used Twitter ahead of the vote to defend the rule and declare their opposition to undoing it:

I believe that user data belongs to the consumer, not the provider, and should not be sold for profit by ISPs or telecoms. #broadbandprivacy — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) March 28, 2017 We must protect Americans #broadbandprivacy. S.J. Res 34 is right for corporations, not Americans. — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) March 28, 2017 Today, @HouseGOP wants to vote to sell your digital history without your permission. This is outrageous violation of #BroadbandPrivacy. pic.twitter.com/INaCIJE2rd — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) March 28, 2017

