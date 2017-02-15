|
February 15, 2017

Republicans Launch Bicameral Salvos Against Wall Street Watchdog
Posted on Feb 15, 2017
By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
Republicans continued their attack on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday, as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) again introduced legislation to kill the Wall Street watchdog.
Cruz in a statement called the CFPB, the brainchild of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) created in the aftermath of the financial crisis as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, a “runaway agency” that “does little to protect consumers.”
Their twin legislation, however, goes against public opinion, and their basis for abolishing the agency isn’t backed up by numbers. A Morning Consult poll released in December found that only 7 percent of Trump supporters want to kill the agency; and an Americans for Financial Reform and the Center for Responsible Lending poll in June found wide bipartisan support for the CFPB. Further, as Yahoo Finance laid out last week, “the agency has thus far accomplished goals of fighting harmful business practices and helping to protect working people from deceptive and unfair business,” including returning nearly $12 billion to wronged consumers.
Cruz’s legislation is S. 370; Ratcliffe’s is H.R. 1031.
The Washington Post also reported last week:
Politico also reported last week that “[a]llies of President Donald Trump are building a legal case for ousting Richard Cordray,” the head of the CFPB, noting that
Warren, for her part, warned in the wake of Trump’s election that her congressional colleagues would move to defang the CFPB. She wrote on Twitter: “Anyone in Congress—GOP or Dem—who votes to weaken the CFPB, will declare loud & clear they represent giant banks, not working families.” She also argued: “The real reason Wall St & their @GOP allies are going after the @CFPB is because it’s working too darn well for consumers & must be stopped.”
Michael Calhoun, president of the Center for Responsible Lending, argued last month that:
