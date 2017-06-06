Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees in Harassment Probe
 By Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg
The Mythical Integrity of Robert Mueller and James Comey
 By Coleen Rowley / Consortiumnews
A Federal Regulator Probes Wells Fargo’s Mortgage Practices
 By Jesse Eisinger / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Drug Overdose Deaths Surged in 2016, Preliminary Report Shows
Oculus Founder Is Developing New Surveillance Technology With Help From Peter Thiel
Dutch Company Comes Up With an Ingenious Way to Heat Water for Free
NSA Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Report on Russian Hacking

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges on the Life of a True Revolutionary (Video)
Chris Hedges and Activist Larry Hamm Discuss the Plight of Black America (Video)

Animation
The Kushner Kables (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’

Truthdig Bazaar
Feed Me the Sun: Collected Long Poems

Feed Me the Sun: Collected Long Poems

21.95

License Plate Frame

$12.99

Baseball Cap

$17
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees in Harassment Probe

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

By Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg

360b / Shutterstock.com

Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into harassment claims, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bobbie Wilson, an attorney at Perkins Coie, gave Uber’s more than 12,000 employees an assessment of the firm’s investigation on Tuesday, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. A separate probe commissioned by Uber that’s being led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has given its own recommendations to a subcommittee of Uber’s board of directors, the person said.

In a review of 215 human-resources claims, Perkins Coie took no action in 100 instances as it continues to investigate 57 others; meanwhile, 31 employees are in counseling or training, while seven received written warnings from the company, the person said. The issues deal with harassment, discrimination, retaliation and other HR matters. The company didn’t name the employees who were fired.

Uber commissioned a pair of investigations after a widely circulated blog post written by a former employee in February alleged sexual harassment and discrimination. Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick asked for the resignation of Amit Singhal, his new head of software engineering, after the company learned of a sexual harassment claim against him at his former employer, Google. Singhal, who left in late February, denied the allegation.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 