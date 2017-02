Part 1: Trump Administration Issues New Plans on Immigration Policy

Part of the border wall between San Diego, Calif., and Tijuana, Mexico. (Flickr / CC 2.0) Editor’s note: This is one of two memoranda released by the Trump administration regarding immigration. Read the other memorandum on the “Enforcement of the Immigration Laws to Serve the National Interest” here. Advertisement Square, Site wide





Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.