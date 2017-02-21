Part 2: Trump Administration’s New Plans on Immigration Policy



A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer making an arrest. (Wikimedia Commons)

Editor’s note: This is one of two memorandums released by the Trump administration Tuesday regarding immigration. Read the other memorandum on “Implementing the President’s Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements Policies” here. <p> Advertisement Square, Site wide





Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.