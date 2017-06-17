Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
A Planet’s Future Is Threatened by the Fate of Its Children
 By Karen J. Greenberg / TomDispatch
Prime Minister Theresa May Is Rushed Away as Londoners Protest Deadly Fire
 By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams
10 Percent of U.S. Electricity Came From Wind and Solar in March—a First
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Thousands Protest Acquittal of Officer in Fatal Shooting of Philando Castile
Trump Administration Authorizes Short-Term Continuation of DACA Program
The Politics Behind the Fire in London’s Grenfell Tower
Inspired by Jeremy Corbyn, Matt Taibbi Bids ‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to Centrism

A/V Booth
How Gentrification Is Destroying America’s Cities (Audio)
Economist Richard Wolff on Whether Bernie Sanders Should Stay in the Democratic Party (Video)

Animation
Meanwhile, Besides Russia (Video)

Arts & Culture
Teeth
 By Paul Von Blum
Oliver Stone Hopes ‘The Putin Interviews’ Can Ease U.S.-Russia Relations
 By Robert Scheer
Tracy K. Smith Is Named 22nd U.S. Poet Laureate
 By Emma Niles
‘Lear,’ Not ‘1984,’ Defines the Trump Era
 By Ron Charles

Truthdig Bazaar
Madmen’s Ball: The Continuing Saga of Kobe, Phil, and the Los Angeles Lakers

Madmen’s Ball: The Continuing Saga of Kobe, Phil, and the Los Angeles Lakers

By Mark Heisler
$21.33
The Last True Story I’ll Ever Tell

The Last True Story I’ll Ever Tell

John Crawford
12.12

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Prime Minister Theresa May Is Rushed Away as Londoners Protest Deadly Fire

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams

  Marchers on Friday demanded answers from the British government about the Grenfell Tower fire. On Saturday, authorities said 58 people were presumed dead in the blaze. (Screen shot via Twitter)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile

In the wake of the deadly fire that devastated residents of London’s Grenfell Tower—a fire believed to have been caused in part by government neglect and design flaws stemming from an effort to make the building look nicer to appease the wealthy—hundreds took to the streets on Friday to demand swift action from the British government.

Chants of “We want justice!” rang out as Londoners made their way into Kensington town hall, where they demanded answers from those responsible for ensuring the maintenance of building safety standards.

Prime Minister Theresa May was close to the scene, but she soon had to be “rushed away under heavy police guard” as protestors chanted “May must go!” and “Shame on you!” Reuters reported.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
People have thus far been “unsatisfied by the [government’s] response,” said Mustafa Almansur, who organized the day of mass action after losing a friend in Wednesday’s fire. Protesters entered the town hall building to “find the executives and make them answer our questions,” he added.

In a speech outside Kensington town hall, Almansur explained why the protests were necessary:

The reason for the protest is that so far in the last three days the general public have done everything from raising money to actually going out there on the streets, helping people, finding the victims of the tragedy, going to the community centres, the churches and the mosques with donations and in cash.

To this day the council has failed to do anything in public, they have not made a public statement or any public comment. The statement they made today was just a fluffy statement—open-ended promises with no concrete numbers of what they are going to be able to do for the people.

Commentators and British MPs have highlighted austerity and vast inequities between rich and poor as possible causes of the Grenfell fire, as Common Dreams has reported.

Labour MP David Lammy added to these critiques on Thursday, calling the fire “corporate manslaughter.”

“They haven’t got easy fire escapes, they’ve got no sprinklers, it’s totally, totally unacceptable in Britain that this is allowed to happen and people lose their lives in this way,” Lammy added, describing buildings throughout London. “People should be held to account.”

Local residents sought to make their voices heard on Friday, demanding both accountability and substantial change. Moyra Samuels, a teacher from Kensington, told the Guardian that the protests are an expression of “the anger people are feeling.”

“They have been so ground down by years of Tory councils,” she said, “this anger had to be channeled somewhere.”

Watch scenes from the protests below:

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 