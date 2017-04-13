Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Many Reasons to March Against Tax Injustice
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
Pentagon Admits Killing 18 U.S.-Backed Syrian Fighters in ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident
 By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams
The U.S. May Be Pushing Australia Into War With China
 By John Pilger

Ear to the Ground
U.S. Drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It
Chechnya Authorities Reportedly Detained and Tortured 100 Gay Men
We Need to Stop Treating Michael Hayden as an Arbiter of Truth

A/V Booth
The Forgotten History of U.S. Deportations to Mexico in the 1930s (Video)
Live at Truthdig: How Should We Tell Immigration Stories in the Age of Trump?

Animation
Tomahawks Away (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet
‘Iconic: Black Panther’ Ties Then With Now
 By Jordan Riefe
The Best We Could Do
 By Janice Raymond
On the Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko
 By Katrina vanden Heuvel

Truthdig Bazaar

Gift T-Shirt

$28.99
Daddy Goes to Work

Daddy Goes to Work

By Jabari Asim
$12.47

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Pentagon Admits Killing 18 U.S.-Backed Syrian Fighters in ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident

Posted on Apr 13, 2017

By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams

  Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol a village in northern Raqqa, Syria, in November 2016. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Pentagon on Thursday admitted to accidentally killing 18 U.S.-backed Syrian fighters on Tuesday during a coalition operation against Islamic State (ISIS).

“A coalition air strike in support of partnered forces fighting ISIS south of Tabqah, Syria, resulted in 18 Syrian Democratic Forces personnel killed April 11,” reads the statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The strike, it continued, “was requested by the partnered forces, who had identified the target location as an ISIS fighting position. The target location was actually a forward Syrian Democratic Forces fighting position.”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
It was not clear if the strike came from a U.S. military plane or that of another coalition member.

“The U.S. is literally bombing everyone now,” quipped journalist Asaad Hanna, a Syrian civil society and human rights activist, in response to the news. The so-called “friendly fire” incident occurred just days after U.S. President Donald Trump took unilateral military action and bombed a Syrian government airfield.

As The Independent observed on Thursday, this week’s killing of Syrian forces “is the latest in several recent U.S.-led strikes against ISIS and al-Qaeda in Syria and Iraq which have accidentally hit allied or civilian targets,” coming mere weeks after U.S. military airstrikes killed more than 200 civilians in Mosul, Iraq.

According to CENTCOM, the U.S.-led coalition is assessing the cause of Tuesday’s incident and “will implement appropriate safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.”



Taboola Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 