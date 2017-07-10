Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
That Climate Hiatus: What’s Really Going On
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
On Wednesday, July 12, Everyone Can Stand Up for Net Neutrality
 By Michael Winship / Moyers and Company
Palestine Remains ‘the Greatest Moral Issue of Our Time’
 By John Pilger

Ear to the Ground
In a Lawsuit Affidavit, NSA Whistleblower William Binney Confirms U.S. Government Spies on Citizens
Scientists Link Having a Purpose in Life to a Good Night’s Sleep
Here’s Why the U.N. and WHO Both Want to Decriminalize Drugs
Could Chimps’ Food Help Us Cure Human Diseases?

A/V Booth
A Former CIA Analyst Explains Why Denuclearization Is Crucial to Stabilizing U.S.-Russia Relations
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Takes an Irreverent Look at the Doping and Corruption in Pro Cycling
 By Margaret Barra
Building a Bridge
 By Sally Kohn
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Caspian Rain

Caspian Rain

By Gina B. Nahai
$25.00
PornoPower

Boots on the Ground by Dusk: My Tribute to Pat Tillman

By Mary Tillman with Narda Zacchino
Hardcover $17.13

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

On Wednesday, July 12, Everyone Can Stand Up for Net Neutrality

Posted on Jul 10, 2017

By Michael Winship / Moyers and Company

 

Joseph Gruber / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
Proponents of net neutrality protest against Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai outside the American Enterprise Institute before his arrival May 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Just over two years after the Federal Communications Commission, under President Obama, approved rules protecting a free and open internet accessible to all, net neutrality is once again under fire. And once again, the public is being called upon to stand up and fight for freedom of speech.

Wednesday, July 12, is an internet-wide day of action to save net neutrality — and you can get involved.

Right now, fierce attacks on internet freedom are coming from the Trump White House, the Republican Congress, an FCC that once again has turned pro-big business and the giant telco companies like Comcast and Verizon that want to turn over control of cyberspace to the richest and most powerful.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
But in the recent past, mass protests in support of net neutrality rules have proven to be a potent weapon, and this time support for the July 12 Day of Action is widespread — not only from the grass roots but also from a vast array of public interest organizations and such major internet players as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Netflix, Amazon, Mozilla, Vimeo and Reddit — more than 50,000 people, groups and sites in all.

According to organizers, which include the Free Press Action Fund, Fight for the Future and Demand Progress, “Participants will display prominent messages on the homepages on July 12 or encourage users to take action in other ways, using push notifications, videos, social media and emails.”

Anyone can add alerts to their social media that will show the world what the web would look like without net neutrality. None of them actually will block, slow down or paywall your site. But, organizers note, “They will let your users submit a comment to the FCC and Congress without having to leave your platform.”

For more information, go to www.BattleForTheNet.com.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 