March 28, 2017
Oil Placed in Dakota Access Pipeline Under Lake Oahe
Posted on Mar 28, 2017
Energy Transfer Partners, the development firm behind the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL), announced Monday that oil had been placed in the pipeline underneath Lake Oahe and will begin to flow in the coming weeks. The Associated Press reports:
Numerous indigenous tribes rely on Lake Oahe as a sole source of water, and their fight against the DAPL continues in court. As Truthdig reported last week, the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe are currently engaged in legal proceedings to stop the oil from flowing.
“My people are here today because we have survived in the face of the worst kind of challenges,” Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier stated Monday in response to Energy Transfer Partners’ announcement. “The fact that oil is flowing under our life-giving waters is a blow, but it hasn’t broken us. Our legal fight is very much alive and we believe that ultimately we will prevail.”
AP adds that Energy Transfer Partners is “preparing to put the pipeline into service.” Lawyer Tracey Zephier, who is working on one of the legal cases against the pipeline for the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, noted that a primary lawsuit will likely be heard in April and decided by late April or early May.
“The federal government had this responsibility to us, and they have not upheld it,” Zephier told Truthdig. “By no means does anyone feel defeated,” she continued. “We’re in this for the long haul.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
