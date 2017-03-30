|
|
March 30, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Devin Nunes’ Intelligence Information Reportedly Came From Two White House Officials
Posted on Mar 30, 2017
By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) got his intelligence information—divulged earlier this month at a bizarre briefing that set off a brand-new Capitol Hill firestorm—from two White House officials, the New York Times revealed Thursday.
Also Thursday, “the White House said…it was inviting the top-ranking lawmakers on the House and Senate intelligence committees to view materials it said had been uncovered in the course of looking into President Donald Trump’s claims he’d been surveilled by the Obama administration,” CNN reported.
Ranking committee member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the news raised “profound questions about just what the White House is doing.”
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Nunes, who acknowledged this week that he’d secretly visited the White House grounds to view the documents, has refused to reveal where he got the information. He continued to do so through a spokesman on Thursday.
The Times cited “several current American officials” as its own sources.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer, meanwhile, dodged questions about the Times’ report during Thursday’s briefing.
The Hill reports:
Spicer said the White House “has invited the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees to review new material potentially relevant to their investigations,” according to CNBC, which added: “He did not go into detail about what that information is.”
CNN adds:
Schiff asked as much in a letter sent Thursday afternoon to the White House.
Axios offers more information on Cohen-Watnick and Ellis:
Of Thursday’s revelations, the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake wrote: “Things just went from bad to worse for Devin Nunes and the White House.” The Times reporting, argued Blake, contradicts what both Nunes and the White House have said to the press over the past week.
“Nunes hasn’t said much about his sourcing,” Blake wrote, “but he has certainly suggested the only reason that he was on the White House grounds is because the information happened to be there and that it wasn’t something that was fed to him by parties interested in confirming Trump’s evidence-free claim that he was under surveillance during the 2016 election. The Times’ report seriously calls that into question.”
Indeed, calls for Nunes to recuse himself from the congressional probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election were already growing on Thursday afternoon:
Karen Hobart Flynn, president of the pro-democracy group Common Cause, in a statement charged the White House and Nunes (who served on the executive committee of Trump’s transition team) with “playing partisan games.”
“The White House is going to increasing and troubling lengths to influence and undermine the investigations of possible coordination between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government,” she said. “It is becoming disturbingly clear that the White House will do anything to try to change headlines President Trump doesn’t like.”
Calling for an independent commission to investigate collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government—and for House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to remove Nunes from his chairmanship—Hobart Flynn continued: “Instead of taking the Russian interference in the 2016 election seriously, President Trump, White House staff, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes are playing partisan games to try to distract Americans from the truth. It is absolutely inappropriate and unacceptable that a National Security Council staff member and an attorney from the White House Counsel’s Office would deliberately attempt to covertly influence and undermine a congressional investigation of Russian efforts to sway the 2016 presidential election.”
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation