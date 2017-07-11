|
July 12, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Now They Hate Universities: Trumpie Anti-Intellectualism Infects GOP
Posted on Jul 11, 2017
By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
A new Pew poll finds that 58% of Republicans now say that colleges and universities have a negative impact on the United States.
What changed?
Trump became the GOP standard bearer and began attacking the news media and the findings of university scientists concerning climate change.
Trump’s new budget, by the way, dramatically cuts cost sharing for university research, i.e. it offloads office and other costs off onto the universities, which will have a negative impact on the US in the area of scientific discovery. Personally, I can’t imagine that people don’t know that American universities are incubators of important findings that improve people’s health, cure their diseases, and improve their lives.
The good news is that this new bout of anti-intellectualism is almost certainly a flash in the pan.
Thinking poorly of universities and colleges is the sign of someone who wants to pull the wool over people’s eyes. A college education teaches people to think analytically and to question the stories we are fed.
You can tell a reality-based political leader such as Thomas Jefferson, since he founded the University of Virginia and thought that schooling for critical thinking was essential to producing democratic citizens.
As I wrote in Truthdig a few years ago, in an essay that looks more and more prescient,
