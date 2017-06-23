|
Missouri Advances Bill Allowing Employers to Fire Women for Using Birth Control
Posted on Jun 23, 2017
Pitched as an expansion of religious freedom for employers and landlords, the bill would overturn a St. Louis city ordinance that prevented discrimination against women who have had abortions. The new law would allow employers to fire female employees for having had abortions or using birth control. It would extend the privilege of discrimination to landlords, who could evict women for getting an abortion, getting pregnant out of wedlock or using birth control.
Newsweek’s Mirren Gidda elaborates:
It also imposes more severe restrictions on abortion providers—another example of the “targeted regulation of abortion providers” (TRAP) laws that several states are attempting to enforce in order to make performing and undergoing abortions more prohibitive. Legislative Tracker offers more details about the logistical hurdles SB 5 would introduce:
While supporters of TRAP laws often claim they are concerned for women’s health, the ACLU says TRAP laws typically are “medically unnecessary, politically motivated” regulations with “the end goal of making abortion access not just difficult, but impossible.”
Restrictions on abortion are seen fairly often in conservative state legislatures, but laws restricting birth control use are rarer and have significant implications: SB 5 could allow landlords and employers to ask a woman about her reproductive history—and she could be turned away if she doesn’t give the desired answers.
The bill next goes back to the Missouri Senate. If that body passes it, the bill will go to Gov. Eric Greitens—who, given his history of complaining about “radical politicians” making “St. Louis an abortion sanctuary city,” is likely to sign without hesitation.
“This feels like a political stunt to many of us,” Rep. Peter Meredith, D-Mo., told a local radio station. “It’s being sold as an effort to show how pro-life the governor is.”
—Posted by Emily Wells
|
