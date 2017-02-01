|
Message to Democrats: Block Neil Gorsuch’s Nomination ‘Using All Available Means’
Posted on Feb 1, 2017
By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams
Update, 8:10 pm EST:
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the empty seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In accepting the nomination at the podium in the White House, Colorado federal appeals court judge Gorsuch called the late Justice Antonin Scalia “a lion of the law.” Indeed, many have noted that Gorsuch follows in Scalia’s footsteps; of all the potential justices scored on the Washington Post‘s “Scalia scale,” Gorsuch scored highest.
Democrats in Congress and progressive advocacy groups—incensed that the Republican-led Senate never acted on former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland—have vowed to fight Trump’s pick.
Once Gorsuch’s name emerged, those cries grew louder.
César J. Blanco, political director of the Latino Victory Project, said “Gorsuch’s track record on women’s reproductive rights and issues of discrimination and police brutality suggests he doesn’t have all of our interests in mind nor that he could be independent of advancing Trump’s agenda and saying no to him once he goes too far.
“The radical actions taken so far by the president—including his discriminatory executive order on refugees and immigrants—make clear that the next justice to the Supreme Court must be willing to serve as a check on extremist and unconstitutional policies that undermine our system of self-governance and our justice system,” Blanco continued. “Republicans have been rewarded for their obstructionism and refusal to confirm Judge Garland. It is a sad day in our democracy, and Republicans celebrating the success of their obstructionism should be ashamed of themselves.”
Annie Leonard, executive director of Greenpeace, said the choice proved the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers have their “priorities backward” when it comes to serving the American people.
“Empowered by spineless Congressional Republicans and an incompetent and malicious Trump administration,” said Leonard, Gorsuch “could inflict serious damage to people in this country. Since the Trump administration has made it clear it will only make America great for corporate interests, everyday Americans must now work harder than ever with the growing resistance movements and their allies in Congress and the courts to actually make America great for all of us.”
Democrats in the Senate, added Leonard, “can rest assured that they will have the support of the people in filibustering this appointment.”
