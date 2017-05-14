Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 14, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump Is the Symptom, Not the Disease
 By Chris Hedges
Trump Shows His Hand in Firing Comey
 By Bill Boyarsky
The Anti-War Origins of Mother’s Day

Ear to the Ground
Comey Reportedly ‘Willing to Testify, but Wants It to Be in Public’
In Tweet Storm, Trump Warns Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings
FBI Says It May No Longer Need Apple’s Help to Unlock iPhone of Slain San Bernardino Killer
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes

A/V Booth
Voting Rights Activists Alarmed by Trump’s ‘Commission on Election Integrity’ (Video)
California Rep. Ro Khanna Joins Justice Democrats

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Art World Shares Blame for Trump’s Rise to Power
The Islamic Jesus
 By Allen Barra
‘The Designated Mourner’: A Play on Authoritarianism, Restaged for the Trump Era
 By Jordan Riefe
‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific

Truthdig Bazaar
Bernard Fall: Memories of a Soldier-Scholar

Bernard Fall: Memories of a Soldier-Scholar

By Dorothy Fall
$18.15
The Death and Life of American Journalism: The Media Revolution That Will Begin the World Again

The Death and Life of American Journalism: The Media Revolution That Will Begin the World Again

By Robert W. McChesney and John Nichols
$17.79

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Paul Manafort’s Real-Estate Deals Reportedly Probed by New York’s Top Cop

Posted on May 14, 2017

By Eric Larson and Greg Farrell / Bloomberg

  Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager. (Disney / ABC Television Group / Flickr) (CC-BY-ND)

New York State has opened an investigation into the real-estate dealings of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, deepening the already intense legal scrutiny of the young administration.

The probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, one of the most outspoken critics of the president, is in a preliminary stage, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the investigation isn’t public. Manafort, who ran Trump’s campaign from April to August last year, has owned property in the Hamptons and Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is also in the early stages of an investigation into Manafort’s transactions, a person familiar with that probe said. Representatives for Schneiderman and Vance declined to comment.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
The inquiries by the two Democrats could pose added legal peril for Manafort if investigators find evidence of a crime. Unlike a probe by the U.S. Justice Department and FBI, the president and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have no authority over New York state investigators scrutinizing whether Manafort broke state laws. Schneiderman is responsible for enforcing New York’s securities laws under the Martin Act, which gives him broad powers to pursue white-collar crime.

“If someone’s leaking information about an investigation, that’s a crime,” Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni said in a phone call on Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported on the state investigations. The newspaper also said the Justice Department had requested Manafort’s banking records from Citizens Financial Group as part of its inquiry into whether Trump’s former campaign associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Manafort stepped down amid sinking poll numbers and controversy over his past work for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine. He has offered to speak with the House Intelligence Committee about his ties to Russia and denied any improprieties in his contacts with Russian officials or intermediaries.

Manafort’s business dealings have featured prominently in discussions of links between the Trump campaign and Russia. He used Cypriot bank accounts to receive money from Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Ukrainian clients, according to court records and former executives at the bank where the accounts were kept. Manafort and Deripaska have said the accounts were opened for legitimate business transactions.

Two congressional committees, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, was forced to resign after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian officials, and Sessions recused himself from any decisions related to the Russia probes after he failed to reveal his talks with Russian officials during his confirmation hearing.



Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 