Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Truthdiggers of the Week: Sanctuary Churches, Havens for Undocumented Immigrants
 By Emma Niles
Lawmakers Feel the Heat as Resistance Ignites in Town Hall Meetings
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Eight Signs That Someone Is a White Terrorist
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Santa Monica, Calif., Dumps Wells Fargo Over DAPL Funding
Small Survey Finds Negative Feelings Among Police Toward Black Lives Matter
Chelsea Manning Pens Thank-You to Fellow Inmates
Los Angeles City Council Prepares Defenses Against Trump’s Policies

A/V Booth
Acclaimed Reporter Judy Woodruff Hopeful for the Next Generation of Journalists
Cenk Uygur and the Truthdig Team Question the Future of Progressive Politics

Animation
QVC-ocracy (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
The Allegory of Adventure: Reading Chretien’s “Erec and Yvain”

The Allegory of Adventure: Reading Chretien’s “Erec and Yvain”

Tom Artin
$2.04

Button

$3.49

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Lawmakers Feel the Heat as Resistance Ignites in Town Hall Meetings

Posted on Feb 18, 2017

By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

  “This is what the resistance looks like,” Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan wrote Saturday on Twitter. (Rep. Mark Pocan / Twitter)

Energized crowds in New York, South Carolina, and Wisconsin on Saturday morning gave lawmakers a hint of what awaits them in their home districts during the upcoming Congressional recess.

The Buffalo News reported that “[h]uge crowds of raucous progressives and quieter conservatives overwhelmed [Republican] Rep. Tom Reed’s town hall meetings in Ashville and Cherry Creek Saturday morning, with the progressives repeatedly interrupting and shouting down the congressman’s comments as he tried to defend Republican plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.”

In Ashville, N.Y., so many people showed up that the meeting had to be moved outside to a parking lot.

 

According to the paper, constituents chanted, “We want your healthcare! We want your healthcare!” as Reed tried to explain how the GOP plans to replace the Affordable Care Act with “a conservative plan that would include health savings accounts.”

The crowd also took issue with Reed’s recent committee vote against legislation that would have forced President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. “What are you covering up?” people shouted.

The New York Times provided video of the Ashville town hall:

 

Saturday’s upstate New York town hall meetings came on the heels of a sit-in at Reed’s Ithaca, N.Y., office, at which the congressman himself showed up to speak with protesters at 10:30pm Thursday night.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford, both Republicans, met with equally stirred-up constituents on Saturday.

The Times set the scene in Mount Pleasant, S.C.:

The Republican lawmakers stood with fixed smiles, shifting in place, facing down turmoil but no trial inside a municipal courtroom overstuffed with constituents.

Across the room, the first questioner foretold a long Saturday morning: “Are you personally proud,” the man, Ernest Fava, 54, asked, referring to President Trump, “to have this person representing our country?” The 200-odd attendees stirred.

Senator Tim Scott tried first. “Given the two choices I had, I am thankful that Trump is our president,” he said, to ferocious boos.

“You’re not proud!” a woman shouted. “You’re not proud.”

BuzzFeed reporter Alexis Levinson (who live-tweeted the entire event) said the issue of healthcare “dominated” the joint town hall, though other questions were lobbed about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, ties between Russia and the Trump camp, and the administration’s plan to build a border wall.

The Mount Pleasant meeting, too, migrated outside after several hours, and Sanford continued speaking with hundreds of people who hadn’t made it into the room (Scott reportedly had to go to a funeral).

Post and Courier reporter Caitlin Byrd also live-tweeted:

And BuzzFeed provided video:

 

In Wisconsin, Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan’s also drew a sizable crowd of over 300 people, according to one local news reporter. Pocan appeared pleased with the turnout, writing on Twitter: “This is what the resistance looks like.”

 

Follow #ResistanceRecess and #ReclaimRecess for more over the course of the week:

 


       

     

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 