January 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Inauguration Boycott Grows Along With Women’s March Momentum
Posted on Jan 15, 2017
By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
More than 20 U.S. lawmakers have now said they will not attend Friday’s inauguration ceremony, while Saturday’s Women’s March continues to gain steam.
Fusion is keeping a list of representatives who are skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration—a list that grew overnight after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis in a series of tweets.
“While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said in a statement on Saturday. “For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis.”
In a statement posted online Sunday morning, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) declared:
Speaking to Politico, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, suggested there might be similar announcements in the works.
“You can guarantee this will cause people to organize with even greater intensity,” he said of Trump’s attacks on Lewis. “This will make it even more likely that additional members skip the inauguration.”
Many of those who are ditching Friday’s festivities have explicitly stated that they do plan to participate in the Women’s March on Washington happening the following day—or in a solidarity event taking place closer to home.
The march’s organizers this week released a four-page platform described as “the definition of intersectional feminism” and “an unapologetically radical, progressive vision for justice in America.” In keeping with the march’s broad agenda, the document does not mention Trump, but honors “the legions of revolutionary leaders who paved the way for us to march,” including Ella Baker, Berta Cáceres, Rachel Carson, Shirley Chisholm, Winona LaDuke, Audre Lorde, Gloria Steinem, and Harriet Tubman.
“Our liberation is bound by each other’s,” its authors write, outlining demands including:
● accountability and justice for police brutality and ending racial profiling and targeting of communities of color;
“We believe Gender Justice is Racial Justice is Economic Justice,” the document reads. “We must create a society in which women, in particular women—in particular Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, Muslim women, and queer and trans women—are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.”
There’s a good chance the Women’s March will outdraw Trump’s inauguration—despite the president-elect’s Saturday night claim that his celebration “is turning out to be even bigger than expected.”
The Washington Post reported Thursday that “far more parking permits are being sought for buses for the Women’s March on Washington the day after inauguration than for the inauguration itself,” according to D. C. city council member Charles Allen.
Meanwhile, pink yarn is reportedly flying off the shelves as knitters fashion pink “pussy hats” for Saturday’s demonstration, and Broadway star Jennifer Holliday said this weekend that she would not, in fact, perform at an inaugural event Thursday after outcry from fans.
