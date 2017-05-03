Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Humans Are Better at Rapid Change Than We Think
 By Alex Kirby / Climate News Network
Trump’s Real Sin According to Washington Is Not Distinguishing Between ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ Dictators
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump’s Empire Expands
 By Nomi Prins / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Benefits From Health Care Lobbyists After Dismissing a Single-Payer System
Journalist Barrett Brown, Recently Released From Prison, Is Re-Arrested Before Scheduled Interview
Young Democratic Socialists Are Making Progress in Local Elections
Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports

A/V Booth
Trump and His Banksters Seem to Think Americans Have Forgotten What They Lost in 2008 (Video)
Chris Hedges and Enrique Martinez Celaya: The Calling of the Artist Is to Bring Forth the Future

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
Remembering Jean Stein
How Our Worlds Are Decided for Us From Behind the Computational Curtain
 By John Cheney-Lippold
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin
‘Citizen Jane’: A Hugely Entertaining Film Oversimplifies the 1950s Battle Over Growth in New York
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
American Foreign Policy and Its Thinkers

American Foreign Policy and Its Thinkers

Perry Anderson
$14.87
All Aboard the Train of Thought

All Aboard the Train of Thought

Paul F. Cummins
31.99

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Humans Are Better at Rapid Change Than We Think

Posted on May 3, 2017

By Alex Kirby / Climate News Network

 

    “Experiments with direct democracy.” Kurdish YPG fighters in 2016. Kurdishstruggle / Flickr


Human beings often forget that we have an invaluable ability, says a study by two British social scientists: we can change the world around us, and our treatment of it, more quickly and more significantly than we realise.

Beset by wars and rumours of still worse wars, by economic, political and social implosions, by natural disasters and a climate warming faster than we can moderate our impact on it, it is easy to think that changing to a greener and fairer society is beyond us. But rapid, radical transitions are more possible than we suppose, the study says.

Perhaps this sounds like so much wishful thinking. But the authors say their conclusions are firmly based on facts: what we can learn about our capacity for rapid change, they say, comes through examples drawn both from history and from the present day.

Change Needed Now

The study is published by the New Weather Institute and the STEPS Centre (based at the University of Sussex in the UK) and was funded by the UK’s Economic and Social Research Council.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
It details 14 stories of the sort of change it believes we need now. The choice is necessarily highly selective – “just a glimpse of where we might look”, as the authors put it.

One story describes the New Deal in 1930s America, which, the study says, “invested an amount similar to that thought needed for low carbon transition today to public relief and federal works programmes.

“The New Deal saw a general drop in income inequality, an improvement in gender equality, a major programme of new public housing and significant environmental works.”

A present-day example comes from Kurdish Rojava, at the heart of the Syrian conflict, where the authors say experiments with direct democracy on feminist and ecological principles “show that citizens can work together even in the face of violence and economic collapse”.

They describe the rapid changes that have occurred in renewable energy capacity in countries from Costa Rica to Denmark, and in food systems in Cuba.

They even suggest that the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland in 2010, which halted northern European air travel overnight, prompted businesses and individuals to adapt almost instantly to the loss of a transport link previously thought indispensable.

But while the authors argue that we need drastic change and need it now, they acknowledge that achieving it involves overcoming massive obstacles. “Much of human society is locked into a high-consumption culture, energy-intensive infrastructure, unequal power relations, and an economic system dominated by finance that fails the poorest and takes infinite growth for granted,” they write.

Other barriers lie more in mindsets and attitudes. “Opponents of radical change argue that it is impossible because of powerful interests, high costs, the lack of a detailed blueprint, or the unwillingness of governments or citizens to act. Others pin their hopes on technology to solve environmental problems.”

The study suggests that these barriers can be overcome, and have been in the past – through grassroots movements, or leadership from governments, or a combination of the two.

It insists that both the costs and the benefits of change must be equally shared. “To be accepted, rapid change must be seen to be fair. This is especially true if and where there is any perceived sacrifice to be made for the greater good.”

Secret Human History

One co-author, Andrew Simms of the New Weather Institute, told the Climate News Network there was a secret human history of society achieving extraordinary things during times of upheaval. “It contradicts fears or political excuses that no progress can be made on vital social and environmental challenges because of Brexit, economic uncertainties, conflicts or security threats.

“We need those lessons now as we’re challenged to reverse socially divisive inequality and pull back from the edge of catastrophic, irreversible climate change,” he says.

“There are countless half-buried or forgotten examples that tell us that bold action in times of uncertainty is not only possible but could solve many other problems too.

“The power of past experience is how it shows that far from being powerless we have enormous capacity to adapt and change.”



Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 