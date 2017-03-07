Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Why Trump’s Revised Executive Order Is Still a Racist Muslim Ban
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump Plan Would Separate Immigrant Children From Their Parents
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet
How the Trump Administration May Be Skirting Its Own Ethics Rules
 By Justin Elliott / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Glenn Greenwald: Democrats Demonize Trump for Pursuing Russia Policy Obama Championed
Months After Calling the Prospect ‘Crazy,’ Facebook Brags About Its Ability to Swing Elections
Palantir Technologies Is Creating a Vast Immigration Database
Snapchat’s Hometown Protests Company’s Presence

A/V Booth
Russell Brand Pokes Holes in Trump and Fox News’ Anti-Immigrant Narratives (Video)
‘Last Week Tonight’ Host John Oliver Talks to the Dalai Lama About Reincarnation (Video)

Animation
Unpresidented Trump (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe
New Art Installation/Hotel Comes With a View of the Bethlehem Wall
Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty
 By Elaine Margolin
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood?
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Seven Bad Ideas

Seven Bad Ideas

Jeff Madrick
$12.44
Rereading Frederick Jackson Turner

Rereading Frederick Jackson Turner

Frederick Turner, John Mack Faragher
11.01

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Trump Plan Would Separate Immigrant Children From Their Parents

Posted on Mar 7, 2017

By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet

 

    This protester’s sign reads “Being an immigrant is not a crime!” CREDIT

While President Trump has repackaged his Muslim travel ban to appease the military and the courts, his administration is expanding the use of private prison facilities to handle a massive increase in deportation and is considering a policy of separating women and children who illegally cross the border, according to news reports.

The revised travel ban has received most of the attention, but the new policies on detention will probably affect many more people.

The expansion of detention facilities, first reported by MSNBC, would increase the government’s reliance on the private prison company Corrections Corporation of America (recently rebranded as CoreCivic). Conditions in the facilities have been criticized by immigration lawyers as inhumane.

In a town hall with Department of Homeland Security staffers last month, John Lafferty, chief of the DHS asylum division, said the agency had already located 20,000 beds for the indefinite detention of those seeking asylum, according to MSNBC.

“This would represent a nearly 500 percent increase from current capacity,” reported MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Brian Montopoli.

The proposal to separate women from children is designed to deter mothers from migrating to the United States with their children, officials told Reuters.

“The policy shift would allow the government to keep parents in custody while they contest deportation or wait for asylum hearings. Children would be put into protective custody with the Department of Health and Human Services, in the ‘least restrictive setting’ until they can be taken into the care of a U.S. relative or state-sponsored guardian,” said the Reuters report.

A July 2016 federal court decision requires that immigrant children should be released from detention as quickly as possible, but permits continued detention of their parents. To comply with that order, the Obama administration implemented a policy of holding women and children at family detention centers for no more than 21 days before releasing them.

The Trump administration is considering changing that policy. The expanded detention facilities would accommodate the increase in mothers separated from their children.

“Bottom line: separating mothers and children is wrong,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat whose district borders Mexico. “That type of thing is where we depart from border security and get into violating human rights.”

About 54,000 children and their guardians were apprehended between Oct. 1, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017, according to Reuters, more than double the number caught over the same time period a year earlier.

   

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 