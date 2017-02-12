Huge Counterprotests Overwhelm ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ Rallies

By Common Dreams staff

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock

Anti-abortion groups called for ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ demonstrations at more than 200 Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States on Saturday to pressure President Donald Trump to strip the women’s health provider of federal funding.

Then, Planned Parenthood supporters got organized.

And the response was massive: Hundreds of different counter-demonstrations, large, small and in between, were held across the country Saturday—overwhelming the anti-choice rallies.

In St. Paul, Minnesota a police commander on scene estimated the original protesters numbered about 500 while the counter-protesters numbered about 5,000 to 5,500. Similar reports came in from all around the country.

Rights don't protect themselves, people do! Live from MN standing 4 Planned Parenthood care. #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/zEhROsFXbl — Dawn Laguens (@dawnlaguens) February 11, 2017

Great turnout in Dayton to support Planned Parenthood and abortion access in Ohio! @PPAOhio #IStandWithPP #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/8pa7pbUMom — NARAL ProChoice Ohio (@ProChoiceOH) February 11, 2017

In support of planned parenthood Detroit pic.twitter.com/rklYKBw1H1 — Gaspare Partinico (@GasparePartini1) February 11, 2017

Standing with #PlannedParenthood, Washington Square Park, NYC pic.twitter.com/aSglmkRYox — People & Planet 1st (@Peopleplanet1st) February 11, 2017