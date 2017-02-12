|
|
February 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Huge Counterprotests Overwhelm ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ Rallies
Posted on Feb 12, 2017
Anti-abortion groups called for ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ demonstrations at more than 200 Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States on Saturday to pressure President Donald Trump to strip the women’s health provider of federal funding.
Then, Planned Parenthood supporters got organized.
And the response was massive: Hundreds of different counter-demonstrations, large, small and in between, were held across the country Saturday—overwhelming the anti-choice rallies.
In St. Paul, Minnesota a police commander on scene estimated the original protesters numbered about 500 while the counter-protesters numbered about 5,000 to 5,500. Similar reports came in from all around the country.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation