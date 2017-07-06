Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Hobby Lobby Fined $3M for Smuggling Religious Artifacts From Iraq
 By The Associated Press
Here’s How Donald Trump Transferred Wealth to His Son While Avoiding the Usual Taxes
 By Derek Kravitz and Cezary Podkul / ProPublica, and Will Parker / The Real Deal
Germany Hits a New Record With 35 Percent Renewables in Electricity Production
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Trump Did Us All a Favor: He Helped Us Agree That Health Care Is a Right
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Appointee Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 Goes Into Effect

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class
Naomi Klein: ‘Counting on [Trump] Self-Destructing Is Very, Very Dangerous’ (Video)

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria

Truthdig Bazaar
The First Tycoon

The First Tycoon

By T.J. Stiles
$23.88
A Prayer for America

A Prayer for America

By Dennis Kucinich
$11.95

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Hobby Lobby Fined $3M for Smuggling Religious Artifacts From Iraq

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

By The Associated Press

Photo by Nicholas Eckhart (CC BY 2.0)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi religious artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled for import, federal prosecutors said.

The Oklahoma City-based craft store chain’s devout Christian owners have long shown an interest in the biblical Middle East and started to collect artifacts from the region in 2009, according to a civil complaint filed in New York on Wednesday. Hobby Lobby President Steve Green is the owner of one of the largest collections of religious artifacts in the world and is building a Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., due to open in the fall.

Green said in a statement that the company cooperated with the government and “should have exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled.”

Hobby Lobby executed an agreement to purchase over 5,500 artifacts in December 2010 for $1.6 million, the complaint says. Prosecutors said acquisition of the artifacts “was fraught with red flags” and that packages bore shipping labels that described their contents as “ceramic tiles.”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
Importing Iraqi cultural property into the United States has been restricted since 1990 and banned outright since 2004, according to the complaint. Under Iraqi law, all antiquities found in Iraq are considered property of the state and private people cannot generally possess them without authorization of the Iraqi government, the complaint says.

A dealer based in the United Arab Emirates shipped packages containing the artifacts to three different corporate addresses in Oklahoma City. Five shipments that were intercepted by U.S. customs officials bore shipping labels that falsely declared that the artifacts’ country of origin was Turkey.

In September 2011, a package containing about 1,000 clay bullae, an ancient form of inscribed identification, was received by Hobby Lobby from an Israeli dealer and accompanied by a false declaration stating that its country of origin was Israel.

Hobby Lobby consented to the fine and forfeiture of thousands of tablets and bricks written in cuneiform, one of the earliest systems of writing, as well as other artifacts that prosecutors say were shipped without proper documentation, the complaint says.

Prosecutors said Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

“Our passion for the Bible continues, and we will do all that we can to support the efforts to conserve items that will help illuminate and enhance our understanding of this Great Book,” Green said.

It’s not the first time that religious beliefs have put Hobby Lobby in the headlines.

The chain challenged President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, saying it didn’t want to provide certain forms of birth control for its employees, citing religious objections. In June 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Hobby Lobby’s favor, saying the company’s rights had been violated under the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 