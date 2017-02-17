|
Hispanic House Democrats Blast ‘Dictatorial Shenanigans’ at Immigration Meeting
Posted on Feb 17, 2017
By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Two members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Reps. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) and Norma Torres (D-Calif.), said they were asked to leave a meeting Thursday between lawmakers and the top U.S. immigration official, while others said they were barred entry in the first place.
Gutiérrez and Torres both expressed incredulity after being kicked out of the meeting between lawmakers and acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Thomas Homan—one of them by an aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and the other by a GOP lawmaker himself.
The meeting, requested by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the recent uptick in immigration raids and detentions, was originally scheduled for Tuesday—but ICE canceled at the last minute, saying too many people had expressed interest in attending. The agency said Homan would meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers instead.
Upon rescheduling, the Huffington Post reports, “ICE set the invite list for the meeting and initially excluded the entire Congressional Hispanic Caucus, according to aides from both parties, before agreeing to include a small number of members.”
Gutiérrez and Torres were not on the list. According to the HuffPost:
Outside the room, Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) led a prayer circle among other lawmakers who had not been let into the meeting at all.
In a searing statement, Gutiérrez described the incident as “dictatorial shenanigans.”
“In 20-plus years, I have never heard of the Republicans controlling what meetings Democrats can have with officials of the executive branch and never had a staffer ask me to leave a meeting to which I am entitled to attend,” he declared. “My constituents have questions about who is being targeted by ICE, which DREAMers [...] they are targeting for deportation, which victims of domestic violence ICE is deporting, which immigrants at church shelters are being targeted. We know the statements by [President Donald] Trump about targeting criminals is a lie, but we were hoping someone could give us the truth or any information at all.”
“The new mass deportation executive orders are unprecedented, but so are the lengths to which the Speaker and chairman Goodlatte are going to control the information being disseminated to Members of Congress,” Gutiérrez continued.
“I expect such dictatorial shenanigans from the Trump administration,” he said, “but not from competent, compassionate legislators like Speaker Ryan or from legislators like Bob Goodlatte. Do they have ear pieces feeding them orders from President [Steve] Bannon or the others making decisions in the White House?” (Gutierrez was referring to suggestions that it is the White House chief strategist who is really in charge.)
Torres similarly told the Riverside, California Press-Enterprise in an email: “Today was just further proof that the Trump administration doesn’t want to hear from people who disagree with them or don’t fit with their version of reality.”
Meanwhile, those Democrats who did get to attend the meeting were left feeling more alarmed than ever.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, Hispanic Caucus chair Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.), “said Homan told her Monday that the deportations reflected a ‘broader effort’ than just targeting felons or violent criminals.”
“He confirmed…that unlike other actions in the past that this is a broader effort that can be aimed at anyone that has a criminal record or is suspected of criminal activity, which meets the language of course of broader discretion to Homeland Security and I’m very concerned about that because that’s a shift,” Grisham told the paper.
“In effect, every undocumented person in America is now vulnerable to arrest and removal as a result of the president’s orders,” added Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) in a statement. “These orders are creating fear and terror in our immigrant communities, and that is completely unacceptable.”
And fellow caucus member Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said that “after attending the ICE meeting it’s hard not to conclude that President Trump has started his mass deportation plan.”
He told reporters: “It was hard to not leave that meeting and believe that the Trump administration is going to target as many immigrants as possible.”
Watch members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus discuss Thursday’s meeting and the ICE raids below. (The first few seconds of the audio track are in Spanish.)
