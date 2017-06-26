|
|
June 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
High Court Reinstates Trump Travel Ban, Will Hear Arguments
Posted on Jun 26, 2017
By Mark Sherman / Associated Press
The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.
The court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those “with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States,” the court said in an unsigned opinion.
The justices will hear arguments in the case in October.
The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The Trump administration said the ban was needed to allow an internal review of the screening procedures for visa applicants from those countries. That review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.
