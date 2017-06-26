Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
High Court Reinstates Trump Travel Ban, Will Hear Arguments
 By Mark Sherman / Associated Press
More Than 100 Federal Agencies Fail to Report Hate Crimes to the FBI’s National Database
 By A.C. Thompson and Ken Schwencke / ProPublica
Mayors to Trump: Immigration Orders Meddle With Cities
 By Adriana Gomez Licon and Marcos Martinez / Associated Press

Ear to the Ground
New Jersey Assembly Passes Bill Requiring K-12 Students to Learn to Interact With Police
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Worked With Israeli Spyware Firm
Bill Cosby Will Hold Town Halls to Teach Young People About Sexual Assault and the Law
Can a New CEO Save Uber After Travis Kalanick’s Departure?

A/V Booth
Mr. Fish’s TED Talk: On Scratching Itches, Ditching Decorum and Reimagining the Role of the Artist
Chris Hedges and Christian Parenti on the Deep-Reaching Ramifications of Climate Change (Video)

Animation
Friend Or Foe (Video)

Arts & Culture
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe
Syria’s ‘Hell on Earth,’ Up Close and Personal
 By Jordan Riefe
What’s Next for the Bill Cosby Sex-Assault Case?
 By Manuel Roig-Franzia / The Washington Post
‘The Putin Interviews’: An Excerpt
 By Oliver Stone

Truthdig Bazaar
Freedom’s Orator: Mario Savio and the Radical Legacy of the 1960s

Freedom’s Orator: Mario Savio and the Radical Legacy of the 1960s

By Robert Cohen
$27.96

Diagnosis: Mercury: Money, Politics & Poison

Jane M. Hightower
$16.47

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

High Court Reinstates Trump Travel Ban, Will Hear Arguments

Posted on Jun 26, 2017

By Mark Sherman / Associated Press

 

    Protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren / AP Photo)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

The court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those “with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States,” the court said in an unsigned opinion.

The justices will hear arguments in the case in October.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Trump administration said the ban was needed to allow an internal review of the screening procedures for visa applicants from those countries. That review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 